Big 3rd lifts Pleasant over Buckeye Valley

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to a close as visiting Pleasant parlayed a big third quarter into a 68-54 MOAC win Thursday in Delaware.

The game was tight throughout the first half. Both teams scored 11 points in the first quarter before the Spartans used a 14-10 second to take a slim 25-21 lead into halftime.

Pleasant took control in the third, though, outscoring BV 23-11.

Dylan Herbert and Ethan Warner put on a show, combining for 50 points to lead their respective teams. Herbert poured in 24 to pace the Barons while Warner had a game-best 26 in the win.

Buckeye Valley’s Clark Newland and Austin Richard also finished in double figures. Newland closed with 13 points while Richard had 10.

The Barons get back at it Saturday against visiting Marion Harding.

Fisher Catholic 72, Delaware Christian 48

The Eagles hung around for awhile, but managed just five third-quarter points on the way to a non-league loss to the visiting Irish Thursday in Delaware.

Fisher Catholic, up 41-32 at halftime, outscored Delaware Christian 22-5 in the third to all but seal the deal.

Bryson Vogel and Zach Saffell led the Irish with 17 points apiece while Curtis Bean had a game-high 21 for the Eagles. Nathan Stewart and Keenan Siebert were also steady in the setback, closing with eight and seven points, respectively.

Delaware Christian, which has lost two straight after winning back-to-back games, will look to get back on track Saturday against host Ridgedale.

BOWLING

The Olentangy Liberty boys and girls bowling teams rolled to a pair of wins over visiting Beechcroft Thursday afternoon.

The girls, who won 1,613-1,343, were led by Breanna Withrow and her 324 series (games of 170 and 154).

The Patriot boys, meanwhile, slipped past the Cougars 2,029-1,949. Evan Pohlman led the way with games of 235 and 214.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-1.jpg