Braves’ Sherman, Gore win titles at Rieman Invitational

Powerhouses Cincinnati Elder and Massillon Perry were solid en route to capturing the top two spots, but Olentangy and host Hayes also had a handful of highlights during Saturday’s Rieman Invitational in Delaware.

The Braves were boosted by Jacob Sherman and Xander Gore. Sherman won the title in the 113-pound class, getting the job done with a 5-0 win over Coffman’s Kyle Murray in the championship. Gore, meanwhile, picked up first-place points at 145. He edged Fremont Ross’ Lamonte Chapman 4-3 in his championship showdown.

The Pacers were powered by Jacob McCloskey, who finished fourth at 182; Zach Williams, who closed fifth at 132; and Corbin May, who was fourth at 160.

Elder took the top spot with 252.5 points. Perry nabbed runner-up honors with 249.5 points and Harrison smoothed out the top three with a team total of 233.5.

Olentangy, which piled up 137.5 points thanks in part to its pair of individual champs, finished sixth behind Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson.

Hayes finished 13th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut was solid down the stretch, outscoring host Loudonville 17-10 in the fourth quarter to notch a 60-56 non-league win Saturday afternoon.

The loss was Loudonville’s first of the season.

Erin Boehm led the Golden Eagles with 23 points while Katie Cochran poured in 13 in the win.

Lexington 47, Olentangy 38

The Braves started fast, up 11-6 after one, but couldn’t maintain the momentum during Saturday’s non-league loss to host Lexington.

Grace Pennington and Jessica Nation led Olentangy with nine points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian used a 15-4 third quarter to turn a close game into a lopsided win over host Ridgedale Saturday night.

The Eagles were up by four at halftime before the big quarter all but put the game away.

Curtis Bean led a group of four players in double figures for DCS. He finished with 15 points while Isaac Rindfuss added 13, Keenan Siebert chipped in 12 and Ryan Manny finished with 11.

