Newman wins All-Ohio heptathlon

Senior Nate Newman (Chillicothe/Zane Trace) won the heptathlon during the second day of the All-Ohio Division III multi-event championship, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at Gordon Field House.

Newman compiled 4,892 points to 4,615 points for runner-up Dominic Oddo of Case Reserve. Sophomore Jayson Blankenship (Medina) finished fourth with 4,151 points and sophomore Nate Minic (Bradenton, Fla./Lakewood Ranch) won eighth place on a tiebreaker after he and Darrell Briggs of Muskingum each scored 3,660 points.

Newman had the meet’s best time in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking an :08.56. He cleared 12-9 in the pole vault, the second-best performance in the meet, and his time of 2:57.75 in the 1,000-meter run was fifth overall. On Saturday, Newman opened the meet with the fastest clocking in the 60-meter dash, breaking the tape in :07.30. His efforts of 21-7½ in the long jump, 37-11¼ in the shot put, and 6-2 in the high jump each were second-best on the day.

Blankenship had the meet’s best effort in the pole vault, clearing 13-5. His time of :09.24 in the 60-meter hurdles was fifth overall, and his time of 3:08.08 in the 1,000-meter run was seventh overall. On Saturday, Blankenship was fourth overall in the 60-meter dash with a time of :07.46. His throw of 31-5¼ in the shot put was sixth overall, he tied for seventh in the high jump at 5-7, and his long jump of 18-3¾ was 10th overall.

Minic was seventh overall in the pole vault, clearing 9-5¾. He was eighth in the 1,000-meter run (3:24.59) and ninth in the 60-meter hurdles (:10.37). On Saturday, Minic had the second-fastest time in the 60-meter dash (:07.31). His long jump of 20-9¾ was third-best, his throw of 29-10¼ on the shot put was seventh overall, and his high jump of 5-7 tied for seventh.

The 16 points scored by Ohio Wesleyan will carry over to Saturday’s All-Ohio Division III championship meet.

WOMEN’S TRACK

Senior Emily Brown (New Concord/John Glenn) won All-Ohio honors in the pentathlon at the All-Ohio Division III multi-event championship, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at Gordon Field House.

Alexis Snyder of Otterbein won the competition with 3,025 points to 2,950 for Brown. Freshman Courtney Owens (Columbus/Gahanna Lincoln) finished fifth with 2,705 points and freshman Cloie Riedlinger (Marion/Harding) was seventh with 2,428 points.

Brown had the meet’s best effort in the long jump with a leap of 17-8¼ and was third overall in the 800-meter run with a time of a 2:31.97. Her performances in the high jump (4-8¼) and shot put (28-2¾) were fifth overall and her time of :10.44 in the 60-meter hurdles was seventh.

Owens opened the day with a time of :09.57 in the 60-meter hurdles, the best time of the meet. Her throw of 30-3 in the shot put was second-best, her clocking of 2:44.03 in the 800-meter run was fifth overall, and she had the seventh-best performances in the high jump (4-6) and long jump (14-8½).

Riedlinger turned in the second-best leap in the long jump (16-5¾). Her efforts of :10.28 in the 60-meter hurdles and 22-10½ in the shot put were fifth overall, and she was seventh in the 800-meter run (2:54.34) and eighth in the high jump (4-4¾).

The 14 points scored by Ohio Wesleyan in the meet will carry over to Saturday’s All-Ohio championship meet.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

