Braves get back on track in Hilliard

The Olentangy boys basketball team went to the free throw line 24 times and cashed in on 20 of those trips en route to a 56-51 non-league win over host Davidson Tuesday night in Hilliard.

“We’re shooting something like 77 percent from the line as a team,” Olentangy coach John Feasel said. “We’re pretty good … we just need to get there.

“This was a good win for us … everyone contributed.”

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Braves, who led 17-15 after the first quarter and 30-23 at the break.

Sean Marks, who made all four of his free throws, finished with a team-best 17 points to lead Olentangy. Alex Sieve, who was 6-for-7 at the stripe in the fourth quarter alone, had 15 points in the win while Austin Brown added 11.

Newark 62, Olentangy Liberty 60

The Patriots started well, racing out to an 18-13 lead after one, but the host Wildcats got going in the second and held on in the second half for a non-league win Tuesday in Newark.

Liberty outscored Newark over the course of the final two quarters, but the Wildcats’ 22-14 second quarter proved to be the difference.

Nick Nakasian led the Patriots with 25 points while Dan McFarland and Henry Hinkle finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

Olentangy Orange 70, Franklin Heights 40

The Pioneers had their inside-outside game going Tuesday in Columbus, getting 21 points from Jalen Bethel on the inside and 12 from Luke Ballinger from behind the arc on the way to a lopsided non-league win.

Orange outscored Franklin Heights 9-2 in the first quarter, 27-18 in the second, 20-10 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Also: Marysville 48, Big Walnut 39.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-6.jpg