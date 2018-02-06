DCS rolls to 44-24 win over Northside Christian

The Delaware Christian girls basketball team set the tone early, racing out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a 44-24 MOCAL win over host Northside Christian Tuesday in Westerville.

The Eagles outscored the Lions 8-6 in the second quarter and 14-8 in the third before emptying the bench.

“We got to play a lot of kids in the fourth quarter that hadn’t seen a whole lot of time this year, so it was nice to have that opportunity,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said.

One of those players who got to see extended time was Lauren Castro, who took advantage by hauling in five rebounds to go with a pair of points.

Other Delaware Christian standouts included Lyssi Snouffer, who finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and five steals; Anna Fuller, who chipped in six points, a team-best five assists and five steals of her own; Abbi Maurer, who had six points, four rebounds and three assist; and Elizabeth Ringley, who closed with four points in the win.

Olentangy 38, Hilliard Davidson 33

Grace Pennington had a Senior Night to remember, tying the school record for three-pointers in a season during a non-league win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Pennington finished with 11 points on the strength of three three-pointers, giving her 42 triples for the season. Jessica Nation was also solid in the win, closing with a game-high 17 points.

Olentangy Orange 89, Franklin Heights 23

The Pioneers allowed just six points in the first quarter, four in the second and two in the third on the way to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Falcons Tuesday in Lewis Center.

McKenna Ford poured in a game-best 28 points on the strength of eight three-pointers. Alyssa Feeley and Lauren Perone were also steady, finishing with 16 points apiece, while Anna Grabau had 15 in the win.

Big Walnut 61, Marysville 44

Katie Cochran finished with a game-best 16 points and three others scored in double figures as the Golden Eagles picked up a solid non-league win over the host Monarchs Tuesday in Marysville.

The game was tight until Big Walnut outscored Marysville 19-7 in the third.

Erin Boehm backed Cochran with 13 points while Avery Schone and Abby Facemyer finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Buckeye Valley 48, Grandview 38

The Barons built an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and maintained it the rest of the way en route to a non-league win over the visiting Bobcats Tuesday in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley used a balanced attack to get the job done. Morgan Scowden had a team-high 10 points in the win while Dani Grether finished with nine and the trio of Hannah Cowan, Alaina Radcliffe and Tess Hughes had seven each.

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Delaware Hayes 36

The Pacers played pretty well on the defensive end, but struggled offensively on the way to an OCC loss Tuesday at Worthington Kilbourne.

Madison Eldridge was the only Hayes player in double figures, finishing with 11 points in the setback.

