Big 4th helps Wolves rally past Pacers

Jake Hirschy’s three-pointer with 13 seconds left gave Worthington Kilbourne its first and only lead in a 58-55 win at Delaware Hayes in OCC-Cardinal boys basketball action Tuesday night in Delaware.

Hirschy’s shot came after the Wolves used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.

“I thought our shot selection and our mental weakness in the second half were two of the things that we executed fine against the press the whole game,” Delaware coach Jordan Blackburn said. “Then, down the stretch there were a couple of guys that looked like they didn’t want the ball. We can’t have that.”

Delaware was plagued with foul trouble all night. Terin Kinsway, who leads the team in scoring for the season, and Paul Burris, who led the Pacers with 17 points for the game, both fouled out in the final four minutes.

Kinsway missed most of the third quarter because he had four fouls.

“We’ve never had to play without Terin before because he’s never fouled out,” Blackburn said. “We’re a lot better when he’s on the floor. In the second half, when him and Burris went down, there are a lot of teams that have the luxury of so much depth – they can put a team out there that’s similar. We don’t have that luxury.”

Thomas Wilson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolves (8-10, 6-5). But, it was Zach Wilson that proved to be a big factor in the final stanza.

He scored all seven of his points in the frame – including six during a 12-0 run that pulled the Wolves within 52-50 with 3:17 remaining.

Burris came through on Delaware’s next possession with an and-one that seemingly put momentum right back on the side of the Pacers.

But, Thomas Wilson buried a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound and corralled a second offensive board off a Hirschy missed three and put it back in to cut the deficit to one with 0:33 left.

“In the second half, I thought we were mentally weak,” Blackburn said. “I thought they scored a lot of their points on second chance which, in the first half they didn’t.”

Paul Frentsos missed the front end of a one-and-one – the third of the period for the Pacers, who were 12 of 16 in the first three quarters.

“We have to have guys that are focused on their job – not how they feel,” Blackburn said. “How they feel doesn’t matter. What matters is whether they’re ready to do their job.”

Baker, falling down, found Hircshy in the left corner, who buried the game-winner to give Kilbourne a 57-55 lead with 0:13 left.

Nate Griggs missed the front end of a one-and-one before Zach Wilson knocked down 1 of 2 for the Wolves on the other end accounting for the final margin.

Baker finished with 13 points for Kilourne, including eight in the third quarter, and Chase Brown chipped in eight.

Delaware used a 14-2 run in the opening quarter to take control and pushed the lead as high as 17 twice in the second, including a Burris three-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 40-23 lead at the break.

Burris had 17 points, Griggs finished with 16, Frentsos added nine and Jwan Lyles chipped in seven for the Pacers (7-11, 5-6).

“They’re good kids and they’ll respond,” Blackburn said. “They’re really sad right now, but we’re going to need a lot of their energy tomorrow to regroup because – certainly – it was a tough loss.”

Delaware closes OCC-Cardinal play at Dublin Jerome Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Hayes’ Paul Burris soars in for an easy hoop during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_burris.jpg Hayes’ Paul Burris soars in for an easy hoop during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.