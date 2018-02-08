Big 4th leads Delaware Christian to 71-59 win

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team started fast and never took its foot off the gas en route to a 71-59 win over visiting Gahanna Christian Thursday night in Delaware.

Curtis Bean poured in 24 points to pace an offense that doubled up the visitors from Gahanna 24-12 in the fourth quarter — a run which flipped what was a 47-all tie after three into a double-digit win.

“When we weren’t turning it over, we moved the ball really well and played unselfishly,” DCS coach Jon Landrum said. “Curtis was relentless off the ball and on the offensive glass.”

Bean got plenty of help, too. Isaac Rindfuss poured in 17 points while Pryce Johnson added 14 in the win.

Delaware Christian returns to action Saturday against visiting Centerburg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The offense was efficient and the defense didn’t allow more than nine points in any quarter as Buckeye Valley rolled to a 48-34 MOAC win over host Galion Thursday night.

The Barons, who limited their turnover total to less than 10 for the second straight game, jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one and only added to the edge the rest of the way.

Tess Hughes finished with a team-high 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. Other BV standouts included Alaina Radcliffe, who finished with nine points; Morgan Scowden, who had eight on the strength of a pair of three-pointers; and Dani Grether, who had seven points in the win.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will take on host Harding Saturday afternoon in Marion.

HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty picked up a solid 3-2 win over Springboro in the first round of the CBJ Cup Thursday at the Ice Haus.

Andrew Vidrick earned the win in goal while Austin Barok, Jack Bowden and Sam Turner all found the back of the net for the Patriots.

Next up, Liberty will take on St. Charles, which knocked off Olentangy 1-0, in today’s second round at Easton. The puck is set to drop at 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Big Walnut powered to an OCC win Thursday in Columbus, knocking off host Franklin Heights 48-18.

Golden Eagle standouts included Christian Jodrey (113), Levi Piceno (120), Bailey Munday (138), Josh Halbakken (170) and Luke Apple (182), who each picked up wins via pinfall.

Hilliard Bradley 40, Delaware Hayes 28

The Jaguars clinched at least a share of the OCC-Cardinal Division championship — their first since 2012 — knocking off previously undefeated Hayes Thursday in Delaware.

The Pacers fell behind 22-0 through four weight classes and 37-4 after eight before rallying down the stretch to tighten up the final score.

Hayes winners included Demeko Barnes (132), Corbin May (160), Emmett Cain (170), Mason Sutandar (182) and Jacob McCloskey (195).

Also: Olentangy Liberty 69, Westerville Central 9; Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville South 29.

