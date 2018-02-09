Golden Eagles pick up lopsided OCC win

Ten different players scored, four finishing in double figures, as the Big Walnut girls basketball team cruised past host Franklin Heights for an 80-19 OCC win Friday night in Columbus.

The Golden Eagles led 18-6 after one and rolled the rest of the way.

Stacey Walters hit three triples on the way to a game-high 13 points. Other BW standouts included Alexis Schone, who finished with 12 points; Katie Cochran, who poured in 11; and Rylee Bussen, who had 10 points in the win.

Big Walnut wraps up the regular season today against visiting Madison Comprehensive.

Granville Christian 53, Delaware Christian 37

The Eagles hung with the Lions through the final three quarters, but it wasn’t quite enough to make up for a slow start Friday in Delaware.

Granville Christian outscored DCS 15-5 in the opening eight minutes of action.

Lyssi Snouffer led the Eagles with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals while Abbi Maurer had nine points and three boards. Anna Fuller was also steady in the setback, closing with eight points and four assists.

Delaware Christian returns to action today against host Tree of Life. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.

Dublin Jerome 47, Delaware Hayes 19

The Pacers were blanked in the first quarter and never recovered, falling to the visiting Celtics in OCC action Friday in Delaware.

Demi Brewer finished with a game-best 15 points for Dublin Jerome while Jessica Walker led Hayes with six.

Olentangy Liberty 44, Westerville Central 37

The Patriots outscored the visiting Warhawks 12-7 in the first quarter and 11-7 in the second to build a halftime lead they parlayed into a solid OCC win Friday night in Powell.

Kennedy Kashmiry led Liberty with 10 points.

The two teams will meet again Feb. 20, this time in Westerville, in the first round of the Division I Central District Tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut coupled solid defense with a balanced offensive attack en route to a 57-35 OCC win over visiting Franklin Heights Friday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles limited the Falcons to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters. The offense, meanwhile, was sparked by the duo of Nathan Montgomery and Carson Becker, who combined for 23 points. Montgomery closed with a team-best 13 points while Becker finished with 10.

Next up, Big Walnut will host Marion Harding tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 52, North Union 49

Luke Lucas drilled a three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lift the Barons to a thrilling MOAC win over the Wildcats Friday in Delaware

Buckeye Valley outscored North Union 12-4 in the first quarter. The Wildcats regrouped after that, outscoring the hosts by five over the course of the final three quarters, but BV was able to get enough stops down the stretch to preserve its second straight win.

Austin Richard led the Barons with 18 points while Lucas added 10.

BV rteurns to action Thursday against host Galion.

Westerville Central 67, Olentangy Liberty 51

Mitchell Okuley had a season-high five three-pointers on the way to a 16-point night, but the host Warhawks outscored the Patriots 20-2 in the fourth quarter to post an OCC win Friday night in Westerville.

Liberty led 49-47 heading into the final frame.

Thomas Hickman had a game-high 24 points for Central.

The Patriots will look to bounce back when they take on visiting Hughes today at 4 p.m.

Dublin Jerome 42, Delaware Hayes 39

Terin Kinsway had 17 points and Nate Griggs finished with 16, but it wasn’t enough as the Pacers dropped their second straight OCC heartbreaker Friday in Dublin.

Next up, Hayes will take on host Marysville in non-league action Tuesday night.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-11.jpg