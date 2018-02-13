Eagles, Pacers get it done down the stretch

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got it done down the stretch Tuesday in Westerville, outscoring host Northside Christian 18-13 in the fourth quarter en route to a 70-64 win — its third in the last four games.

“We were mixing up defenses and lineups most of the night, and we went bigger in the fourth and showed them a lot of different looks,” DCS coach Jon Landrum said. “Solid rebounding and well-executed sets in the last three minutes sealed it up.”

Curtis Bean hit a key three-pointer to spark Delaware Christian’s late run. The bucket opened up the lane and neutralized Northside Christian’s size advantage a bit.

“They are massive,” Landrum said of the Lions. “They have three regulars 6-foot-4 or taller, so we ran a bunch of double-high screens to draw them away from the rim and spread it out. It started working after Curtis hit that three.”

Bean was one of four Eagles in double figures, closing with 12 points in the win. Other standouts included Pryce Johnson, who had a team-high 16 points; Isaac Rindfuss, who finished with 14 points; and Nathan Stewart, who closed with 13.

Northside Christian’s Evan Leland led all scorers with 23 points.

Delaware Hayes 59, Marysville 49

The Pacers played well when it mattered most, making a series of clutch plays in the fourth quarter to hold off the host Monarchs in non-league action Tuesday in Marysville.

Marysville got within six on a couple occasions, but Hayes responded with a Tracey Sumner layup in transition and a Paul Burris offensive putback before closing out the game by sinking eight of 11 free throws.

“We’ve taken more lumps and hard-fought losses than any team I’ve coached,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “These kids have stayed positive and stayed together … and continued to grow. Tonight, we just kept making plays for 32 minutes. We are excited for the next couple of weeks.”

Terin Kinsway led the Pacers with a double-double — 24 points and 14 rebounds. The effort was a balanced one, though, as several other players contributed. Addison Harvey finished with nine points and five assists, Nate Griggs had eight points and seven assists and Burris and Jwan Lyles combined for 11 points and 12 boards.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian showed exactly how much it has improved since the early stages of the season, knocking off visiting Madison Christian — a team it lost to by 21 earlier in the year — 65-58 Tuesday in Delaware.

“We played really well,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “They made a great run at us — got within two with about a minute to go — but we made free throws at the end.

It was a great Senior Night for Anna Fuller, our only senior, and a great win for the team. We finished the regular season 12-9 with a team full of rookies, so we’re real happy with the progress we’ve made.”

Lyssi Snouffer led the Eagles with 25 points and 13 rebounds while Abbi Maurer finished with 14 points and nine boards. Fuller was also solid in her final home game, pouring in 14 points in the win.

