BV girls win MOAC finale

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball wrapped up runner-up honors in the MOAC Thursday night, knocking off visiting Clear Fork 47-31 in Delaware.

The Barons led 12-8 after the first quarter and took control in the second, outscoring the Colts 10-5 to take a nine-point lead into halftime. After both teams scored 10 in the third, BV closed the game on a 14-8 run to seal the deal.

Alaina Radcliffe and Hannah Cowan led Buckeye Valley with 12 points apiece while Dani Grether added 10 and Morgan Scowden chipped in seven.

Next up, BV opens the Division II Central District Tournament by hosting Horizon Science Tuesday night. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team struggled in its MOAC finale, falling to host Galion 60-55 Thursday night.

The Barons’ Dylan Herbert certainly showed up, pouring in a game-high 33 points in what was one of his best efforts of the season, but didn’t get a ton of help. Stone Foltz and Max Stokey backed him with seven points apiece, but nobody else had more than three.

Buckeye Valley led 12-10 after the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum as Galion battled back to take a 26-23 lead by halftime. The Tigers added to their edge with a 13-11 third before both teams scored 21 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

Buckeye Valley, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped with the setback, returns to action tonight against host Delaware Hayes. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Olentangy Liberty wrapped up yet another OCC title Thursday, coming from behind to knock off visiting Westerville North 35-25.

The Patriots trailed by five with three matches to go, but, as champions tend to do, handled their business when it mattered most.

Trevor Lawson started the rally with a 6-3 win, making it a 25-23 match before Kaden Tong stepped into the circle. Tong earned the pin, giving Liberty a 29-25 lead it parlayed into the OCC title. Davin Lambert smoothed out the scoring summary with a pin of his own in the heavyweight division.

Other Patriot point producers included Carson Kharchla, Justin Callahan, Jayce Fitzpatrick, Blake Saito and Jordan Rosselli.

Also: Olentangy 62, Olentangy Orange 9.

Clinch league runner-up honors outright