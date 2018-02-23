Barons roll to another lopsided tourney win

Winning tournament games isn’t easy.

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team is certainly making it look that way, though, rolling past each of its first two opponents by a combined score of 129-27.

Tenth-seeded Beechcroft was the most recent victim as sixth-seeded BV, which won its 12th straight home game, rolled to a 57-20 second-round win Friday night in Delaware.

The Barons started the game on a 26-2 run and never looked back.

“It’s unbelievable,” Buckeye Valley coach Travis Stout said of his team’s effort in the first two games of the tourney. “They’ve just played so hard at the start of these games. They know the opportunity they have in front of them and they’re doing what they need to do to take advantage of it.”

The quick start was sparked by the defense, with steals and deflections turning into easy transition points. Stout said Lisa Leienberger set the tone, limiting the Cougars’ best player to next to nothing.

“Lisa is a really good defender, and was really good tonight,” Stout said. “Dani (Grether) was great for us in the post, too … really all of our bigs defended really, really well.”

Grether was a force on the offensive end as well, finishing with a game-high 13 points. Other BV standouts included Hannah Cowan, who poured in 10 points; and the duo of Morgan Scowden and Alaina Radcliffe, who finished with eight points apiece.

Liza Farley led Beechcroft with 10 points in the setback.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will take on fourth-seeded Granville in a Division II district semifinal Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined. The Barons and Blue Aces met once in the regular season, with BV nabbing a 46-39 win at home.

