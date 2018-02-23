Bishops outlast Wooster in NCAC semifinal

Seth Clark went for 44 points and Nate Axelrod scored with 5 seconds left to lift the Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team to an 88-87 overtime victory over Wooster in the NCAC tournament semifinals Friday night at Pam Evans Smith Arena in Springfield.

Axelrod, who scored 16 points, converted a three-point play with 7 seconds left in regulation to help the third-seeded Battling Bishops (19-8) overcome a 14-point second half deficit and send the game to the extra frame.

Clark did most of his scoring from behind the three-point line, knocking down 11 of his 18 attempts, breaking the school record of 10 by Nick Felhaber in 2015.

Danyon Hempy led the second-seeded Fighting Scots (21-6) with 23 points and Ari Stern (18), Spencer Williams (17) and Alex Baptiste all finished in double figures.

OWU meets top-seeded and host Wittenberg in the final Saturday at 4 p.m.

