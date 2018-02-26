Big run sends Bulldogs past Barons in tourney opener

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team hung around for awhile, cutting the lead to seven midway through the third quarter, but South erupted for a 28-0 run to all but wrap up what turned out to be an 88-51 win in the first round of the Division II District Tournament Monday in Columbus.

The 17th-seeded Barons started slow, but recovered to make things a bit more interesting. Down 23-6 after the first quarter, BV scored 20 points in the second quarter and 17 quick ones in the third before cooling off.

Dylan Herbert did his best to keep Buckeye Valley within striking distance, pouring in a game-best 29 points. Austin Richard backed him with 12 points, but no other Baron scored more than two in the setback.

The third-seeded Bulldogs, meanwhile, got points from 13 different players. Tre’ohn Watkins led the way with 16 points while Trevell Adams and Marcus Johnson finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Next up, South will host 20th-seeded River Valley Saturday at 7 p.m.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-31.jpg