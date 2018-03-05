Hayes’ Rohrer, Liberty’s Valz advance to state showcase

All that separated the Delaware Hayes girls bowling team from a trip to the upcoming OHSAA Bowling State Tournament was 140 pins.

That’s it … a sliver of what the team managed overall.

That’s not to say the Pacers, who rolled a combined 3,220 to finish fourth at Saturday’s Division I District Bowling Tournament at HP Lanes, will be shut out next weekend.

Junior Kelsey Rohrer, who finished with a three-game total of 550 (games of 150, 178 and 222), finished fourth overall — an effort good enough to earn her a trip to Saturday’s state showcase at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl as an individual.

Hayes’ Emma Wasielewski wasn’t far behind. She finished sixth overall with games of 199, 165 and 169 for a combined 533 to wrap up what was a stellar senior season.

Other Pacer scorers included McKenzie Cooke (combined 395), Reagan Olson (317) and Alyssa Williams (277).

Olentangy, Big Walnut and Olentangy Orange were also in action.

The Braves, led by Addison Starr’s solid three-game total of 506 (11th overall), finished sixth with a team score of 3,000. Olivia Hupp (457), Erika Brehm (453), Anna Reardon (397) and Ariana Oliverio (257) also scored.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, closed 12th with a combined 2,787 while the Pioneers finished 15th with a 2,588.

Big Walnut contributors included Caitlyn Lambert (485), Anna Tanner (434), Kaitlyn Morrison (414), Autumn Leidkte (378) and Ale Hernandez (304) while Orange received scores from Raymie Shields (394), Emma Storer (376), Haley Wemple (376), McKenzie Peterson (357) and Cynthia Manngard (209).

BOYS BOWLING

Olentangy Liberty’s Daniel Valz rolled a three-game total of 596 to finish fifth overall and earn the third and final individual state-qualifying spot at Saturday’s Division I District Bowling Tournament at HP Lanes.

The senior fired a 212 in his first game of the day before adding games of 184 and 200 to advance.

Orange, Olentangy and Big Walnut, which qualified as teams after solid sectional showings, were also at the event. The Pioneers finished eighth with a combined 3,374 while the Braves and Golden Eagles finished 11th and 12th with respective scores of 3,331 and 3,306.

Tanner Davidson rolled a team-best 513 for Orange. Brendan Tansky (498), Gabe Jacobs (361), Tommy Ciaciura (295), Jaden Wiebell (218) and Andrew Kiacs (157) also scored.

Olentangy got strong showings from Tyler McMaster (563), Garret Ross (527) and Michael Lamar (519). Nick Madaris (324) and Eli Cumbo (168) also chipped in.

Big Walnut, finally, was led by Henry Lemaster, who fired a three-game total of 557. Other BW scorers included Jacob Bowens (503), Chris Fetter (472), Matt Preistas (451), Johnny Lemaster (289) and Bryan Mengel (104).

