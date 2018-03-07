Snouffer nabs Player of Year honors

The All-Delaware County girls basketball teams:

Player of the Year – Lyssi Snouffer (Delaware Christian)

Snouffer put up video game numbers as a post, averaging 24.4 points, 18.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game to lead the Eagles, who went 12-10 overall and 7-5 in the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic Conference. She went for 41 points and 37 rebounds in DCS’ win over Tree of Life Jan. 25.

Coach of the Year – Travis Stout (Buckeye Valley)

Travis Stout got just about all one could want in his first season at the helm of the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team. The Barons went 19-7 overall and 10-4 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, good for second. BV capped the season as a district runner-up, reaching the final for the first time since the school won it 25 years ago.

First Team

Erin Boehm (Jr.) – Big Walnut

Katie Cochran (Sr.) – Big Walnut

Morgan Scowden (Sr.) – Buckeye Valley

Lyssi Snouffer (So.) – Delaware Christian

Emma Humenay (Sr.) – Olentangy Liberty

Second Team

Jordan Lantz (Fr.) – Delaware Hayes

Hannah Cowan (So.) – Buckeye Valley

Jessica Nation (So.) – Olentangy

Kennedy Kashmiry (Sr.) – Olentangy Liberty

McKenna Ford (Sr.) – Olentangy Orange

Honorable Mention: BIG WALNUT – Abby Facemyer (So.) and Avery Schone (So.); BUCKEYE VALLEY – Dani Grether (So.) and Alaina Radcliffe (Sr.); DELAWARE CHRISTIAN – Anna Fuller (Sr.) and Abbi Maurer (So.); DELAWARE HAYES – Alexis Amabile (Fr.), Katie Smith (So.) and Jessica Walker (Sr.); OLENTANGY – Lauren Biehl (Sr.) and Grace Pennington; OLENTANGY LIBERTY – Kelly Levering (So.) and Gina Santangelo (So.); OLENTANGY ORANGE – Alyssa Feeley (Sr.) and Anna Grabau (So.).

Delaware Christian's Lyssi Snouffer, left, averaged 24.4 points, 18.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game this season — numbers good enough to earn her All-Delaware County girls basketball Player of the Year honors.

Gazette Staff

The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup and freelance writer Michael Rich.

