Bishops spring past Kangaroos 10-2

Sophomore righthander Justin Grubb (Pickerington/North) turned in an outstanding pitching performance and the Ohio Wesleyan baseball team rallied for 10 consecutive runs in taking a 10-2 non-conference win over SUNY-Canton on Tuesday in Port Charlotte, Fla.

With the score tied at 1, freshman catcher Zack Stiteler (Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange) and freshman shortstop Trevor Taus (Aurora, Ill./Marmion Academy) opened the bottom of the third with walks and a bunt single by senior second baseman Matthew Messick (Dublin/Scioto) filled the sacks. Senior outfielder Michael Blatchford (Shaker Heights) drew a walk to force home one run, and sophomore first baseman Mitchell Raley (Hamilton/Badin) was hit by a pitch to bring home another run. Freshman outfielder Cole Antle (Grove City) singled home a run, senior third baseman Colin Stolly (Lima/Central Catholic) bounced into a double play, scoring Blatchford, and sophomore first baseman Canyon McWilliams (Shaker Heights) singled in Raley to give Ohio Wesleyan a 6-1 lead.

Ohio Wesleyan added 3 runs in the sixth, taking advantage of a pair of Kangaroo errors and getting an RBI single by Messick, and sophomore outfielder Jon Erhard (Newark/Newark Catholic) plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

McWilliams was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI, while Blatchford finished at 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Grubb worked the first 7.0 innings, scattering 6 hits, to record the win. He struck out 8 batters and walked only one.

Austin Lamay was the starting and losing pitcher for the Kangaroos.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Sophomore Alexis Reichardt (Waldo/River Valley) finished among the top 5 individuals to lead Ohio Wesleyan at the TaylorMade Intercollegiate, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Monday and Tuesday at the Morgan River Course of the Dataw Island Club in Dataw Island, S.C.

Ohio Dominican won the tournament with a 673, defeating York (Pa.) by 63 strokes. Marymount finished in third place with a 737, followed by Ohio Wesleyan (773), Mount St. Joseph (780), Millikin (815), and Shenandoah (841).

Marymount’s Alessandra Bertacche won medalist honors with a 161, defeating Bailey Krueger of Ohio Dominican by 5 shots.

Reichardt had an 83 on Tuesday, matching the third-lowest round of the day, to finish in a tie for third place at 168.

Freshman Brittany Miller (Lewis Center/Olentangy Orange) tied for 17th place with a 187, sophomore Svitlana Yakim (Gahanna/Lincoln) finished in 27th place with a 202, freshman Addie Mannino (Norwalk) finished in 35th place with a 223, and sophomore Marlene Savage (Philadelphia, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill) finished in 37th place with a 226.

MEN’S GOLF

Sophomore Will Efkeman (Cincinnati/La Salle) posted a top-10 finish to lead Ohio Wesleyan at the TaylorMade Intercollegiate, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Monday and Tuesday at the Cotton Dike Course at the Dataw Island Club in Dataw Island, S.C.

Greensboro turned in a 301 on Tuesday to take the tournament title with a 920, edging Kenyon by one shot after the teams were tied at 619 after Monday’s second round. Mount St. Joseph finished third at 933, followed by second-round leader McDaniel (934), Hardin-Simmons (947), Webster (954), Virginia Wesleyan (955), Ohio Dominican (960), and Millikin (962). Ohio Wesleyan rounded out the top 10 teams with a 963, followed by Randolph-Macon (964), Lynchburg (976), Hanover (988), and Shenandoah (1008).

Levi Grogan of Greensboro won medalist honors, adding a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to his total of 148 heading into the day to finish at 221. He defeated Kenyon’s Lawrence Courtney and Greensboro’s Luke Grogan by 4 strokes.

Efkeman, who also carded a 73 on Tuesday to equal the tournament’s low round of the day, tied for sixth place at 232.

Junior Adam Armstrong (Centerville) tied for 23rd place at 238, senior Zach Shahrokhi (Mequon, Wis./Homestead) tied for 44th place at 244, freshman Jack Funderburg (Westerville/Central) tied for 76th place at 260, and junior Dom Caminiti (Westerville/Thomas Worthington) tied for 80th place at 262.

Ohio Wesleyan golfers competing as individuals included sophomore Shane Hoben (Minneapolis, Minn./Shattuck-St. Mary’s), who tied for 36th place at 242; sophomore Blake Dell (Tecumseh, Ontario/Vista), who finished in 55th place with a 247; and junior Philip Campisi (Columbus/Bishop Watterson), who tied for 82nd place at 263.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

