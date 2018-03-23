Pioneers roll past Stars

Senior Lauren Clary scored 38 seconds in and the Olentangy Orange girls lacrosse team rolled from there.

The Pioneers scored early and often to the tune of nine goals in the first 10 minutes in a 19-1 win over Centennial Friday night in Lewis Center.

Orange coach Megan Noone wasn’t sure what her team had in the offseason. But, through preseason practice, scrimmages and two games — games in which her team outscored the opposition 29-4 — she’s pretty excited about what the season will bring.

“I think it’s going to be a great year,” she said. “These guys are a special group and I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season brings.”

Melanie Neuman had three goals and Tyler Bluvol, Josie Vance, Sophie Sanchez and Hannah Brown each added a pair of goals for the Pioneers (2-0). Brown scored both of her goals and assisted on a third in the first six minutes of the game.

“(Brown and Neuman) are tremendous midfielders,” Noone said. “They do the little things, they play with heart, they play with work ethic and they’re really going to help carry our team to victory this year.”

Hannah Lower led with three assists and Brown and Allie Holdcroft dished out a couple of helpers. Twelve of Orange’s goals were assisted.

“We were just spreading out and talking a lot,” said junior Maddie Girard, who finished with a goal and an assist. “We work really well as a team.”

“I think it comes down to our (eight) seniors,” Noone said. “They have had me – most of them – for four years. They understand the expectation. They’re great leaders … every single one of them. We’ve got some unique personalities that they bring to this program. I think it starts with them and everybody (else) is understanding their roles.”

Tonesty Burt accounted for the lone goal by the Stars (0-1).

“I give Centennial a lot of credit – they don’t give up,” Noone said. “They have players that have only been playing for a couple of years. The heart that they went out and played with today is something that anybody on any team could appreciate.”

Next up, Orange travels to Granville Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Orange’s Kailee O’Brien (5) works to get around Centennial’s Rhian Jones during the first half of Friday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_pioneerslax-3.jpg Orange’s Kailee O’Brien (5) works to get around Centennial’s Rhian Jones during the first half of Friday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

