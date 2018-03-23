Barons rally for 8-6 win over Alter

The Buckeye Valley boys lacrosse team picked up its second straight win to start the season, rallying past host Archbishop Alter 8-6 Friday night in Kettering.

The defenses took charge in the first half, with the teams managing a combined four goals, two apiece, through the first two quarters.

Things opened up a bit in the third — a quarter Alter won 3-2 to take a slim one-goal lead into the final frame — before the Barons used a late push to nab the come-from-behind win. BV scored four goals in the fourth quarter to seal the deal, equaling its output from the first three quarters combined.

Nathan Heiser led Buckeye Valley with four goals, Carson James added a pair of his own and Zachary Garber and Andy Nero finished with two assists apiece. Nero also found the back of the net once, as did Carson Artrip.

The Barons return to action Thursday against host Bexley. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy won two of the first three sets to take charge, but host St. Charles rallied to secure two close ones down the stretch to seal a 23-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13 season-opening win Friday night in Columbus.

Aaric Gossett led the Braves with 16 kills while Jamir Benton finished with eight kills, Jack Spohn added seven and Mitch Postak chipped in six. Bentley Azbell, meanwhile, anchored the defense with 21 digs.

Next up, Olentangy will host Mount Vernon Tuesday in Lewis Center before traveling to Hilliard Darby Friday night.

