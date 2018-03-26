Barons cruise to win over Wynford

Zach Schneider finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Hunter Moffatt struck out eight over five scoreless innings to lead the Buckeye Valley baseball team to an 8-0 win over visiting Wynford Monday afternoon in Delaware.

The Barons, who improved to 2-1 with the win, scored all of their runs in the first three innings. They set the tone with a two-run first before taking control with a six spot in the third.

Andy Anthony finished with a pair of RBI in the win while Evan Ulrich, Landon Alexander and Andy Eurez also knocked in runs.

Alexander was also steady on the mound, tossing a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Moffatt. He allowed one hit and struck out a pair.

Caleb Stone led Wynford with two of the team’s five hits. Noah Smith, meanwhile, took the loss on the mound. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits while striking out five and walking four.

Olentangy Orange 6, Oakwood 3

Ben Miller hit a first-inning homer and Jackson Tyler tossed a complete game to lead the Pioneers to a win in the first game of the Beach Bash Tournament Monday in Destin, Florida.

Tyler allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out four in his seven innings of work.

SOFTBALL

Molly Sharpe finished with three hits and Lexy Bullock and Stacey Walters added two apiece, but it wasn’t enough to get the Golden Eagles a season-opening win as host DeSales knocked off visiting Big Walnut 9-4 Monday in Columbus.

The Stallions broke the scoring seal with a three-run first before the Eagles answered with three runs of their own in the second inning. The game didn’t stay tied for long, though, as DeSales scored three in the third and two in the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.

They scored again in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Lyla Payne and Aubrey Wilcox led DeSales with two hits apiece while Hannah Woods and Megan Husslein both had two RBI in the win.

Walters took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking one in three innings of work.

Jacqui Barber allowed 12 hits in seven innings of action, but was able to limit the Eagles to just the four runs in the complete-game win.

St. Francis (Illinois) 11, Olentangy 1, 6 innings

The Braves fell behind by four runs in the first inning and never quite recovered en route to a season-opening loss to St. Francis Monday at the Grand Park Recreational Complex.

St. Francis added five more runs in the fourth before Olentangy added its lone run in the bottom half of the inning.

Payton Cox finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Braves at the plate.

Also: Pickerington Central 13, Olentangy Liberty 2, 5 innings; Olentangy Orange 5, Ft. Walton 2; Oshkosh 11, Olentangy Orange 0.

