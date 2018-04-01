Pacers sweep away Falcons to start season

The Delaware Hayes baseball team started its season with a sweep, knocking off visiting Franklin Heights a couple of times Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Zach Miller had a homer and three RBI in an 11-0 five-inning win in the opener. Ryan Daughenbaugh was also steady at the plate, finishing with three hits, two of which were doubles, and two RBI.

Led by Alex Kelly’s 3-for-4 effort, everyone got in on the action in the nightcap. Kelly was one of five different Pacers with at least two hits, adding three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Hayes won 25-1 in five innings.

Jason Cross and Nick Neuhart picked up the wins on the mound. Cross gave up just two hits in 4.1 scoreless frames to win Game 1 while Neuhart allowed an unearned run on two hits while fanning eight in Game 2.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 3, Big Walnut 2, 9 inn.; Hilliard Bradley 12, Big Walnut 7; Olentangy Liberty 8, Hilliard Darby 2; Olentangy Liberty 19, Findlay 1, 5 inn.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut split its doubleheader Saturday at Marengo Highland, winning the first game 16-8 before dropping the second 11-6.

The offense was on full display in the opener. Stacey Walters had five hits, including two homers, while Hailey Krinn added a grand slam and six RBI.

Delaware Hayes 10, Seagertown (PA) 7

Chloe Barton had three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Pacers to a season-opening win over Seagertown Sunday in Florida.

Lexi Mattix also had three hits and a pair of runs in the win.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 2, Mount Vernon 1; Hillsdale 4, Olentangy Liberty 1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy swept away the competition at Saturday’s quad, picking up wins over Elder, host Kettering Fairmont and Mount Vernon to finish a perfect 3-0 on the day.

The Braves beat Kettering Fairmont 22-25, 25-12, 25-15 thanks in part to seven kills from Mitch Postak and five apiece from Jack Spohn and Jamir Benton. Benton also had a team-best five blocks while Bentley Azbell chipped in nine digs and Hayden Kerekes contributed seven digs.

Olentangy beat Elder 27-25, 24-26, 25-22 in a thriller. Benton had nine kills, Aaric Gossett added eight and Azbell anchored the defense with 16 digs.

Gossett, meanwhile, had a team-best six kills to go with seven digs in a 23-25, 26-24, 25-18 win over Mount Vernon.

