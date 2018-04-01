Golden Eagles, Pioneers dominate in Newark

The Big Walnut and Olentangy Orange track and field teams flexed their muscles at Saturday’s Newark Invitational, taking the top two spots in both girls and boys action.

The Pioneer girls took the top spot with 103 points while the Golden Eagles nabbed runner-up honors with 98. In boys’ action, Big Walnut won the team title with 99 points while Orange finished second with 74.

Grace Frye (first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 13.07 and 26.47 seconds) and Lindsay Ott (first in the 800 in 2:27.14) led Orange’s girls on the track.

Frye (first in the shot put and discus with respective throws of 34-11 and 126-00) also picked up first-place points in the field.

BW’s girls were boosted by Kaley Rammelsberg, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.07 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5-04; and Colbi Borland, who took top honors in the 1,600 (5:17.62) and 3,200 (meet-record 11:31.03).

The Eagles’ 4×800 relay team (Kaitlin Meade, Becca Bogantz, Grace Unger and Adelee Gartner) also picked up first-place points with an effort of 10:28.23.

As for the boys, BW padded its winning point total with standout showings from Tim Rumas (first in the 400 in 51.30 seconds) and Brandon Mosher (first in the shot put and discus with respective heaves of 52-04.50 and 141-01).

Orange, meanwhile, was led by Alex Kenish, who won the 800 (2:00.45); and Andrew Schroff, who won the 3,200 (9:44.36).

The Pioneers’ 4×400 relay team (Tim Volkmar, Tommy Wintering, Kenish and Tyler King) also nabbed a win with a time of 3:30.38.

