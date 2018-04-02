Becker, Krinn pitch Eagles past Indians

If pitching’s your thing, Canal Winchester was the place to be Monday night.

Austin Becker and Austin Krinn combined to toss a one-hit shutout to lead the Big Walnut baseball team, which only managed two hits of its own, to a 1-0 win over the host Indians.

The game’s lone run came in the top of the first inning, when Noah Sprowls reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

It was all the Golden Eagles (2-3, 1-0) would need. Becker, who notched the win, tossed the first three innings, striking out four and walking four without allowing a hit. Krinn sealed the deal, allowing a hit while striking out a pair over his four innings of work.

Sam Medley and Carson Becker had the two Big Walnut hits.

SOFTBALL

Delaware Hayes continued its solid start to the season, scoring 15 runs in back-to-back games Monday afternoon in Florida.

The Pacers (3-0) started the day with a 15-1 win over Passaic (NJ) before hammering Fairdale (KY) 15-5 a little later on. Both games lasted just five innings.

Chloe Barton led the offense in the opener, finishing with two hits, four RBI and three runs scored. Lexi Mattix also wreaked havoc, collecting a team-best three hits to go with two runs and two RBI.

Mallory Stonebraker, Bobbi Adams and Liaiha Slayton, who had three RBI of her own, each had two hits while Haley Osborne and Jillian Haley pitched a pair of innings apiece.

The second game featured more of the same. Hayes scored 10 first-inning runs and never looked back.

Amaia Daniel, who had three hits and seven RBI, hit two home runs. Adams, who also had three hits, knocked one out of the park as well. Other standouts included Stonebraker, who had three hits and scored twice; Mattix, who was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored; and Barton, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs.

Osborne picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking five.

Dublin Coffman 3, Olentangy Liberty 2

Lauren Pomorski connected on a two-run double in the seventh inning, slicing the deficit to one, but the Patriots couldn’t complete the comeback Monday in Dublin.

Sammy Leonhardt, Melissa McPhail and Sinead Duffy had two hits apiece in the setback.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-3.jpg