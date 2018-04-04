Barons pick up pair of solid wins

The Buckeye Valley softball team picked up a pair of wins Wednesday, beating Fairview (KY) 12-7 before knocking off Casey County (KY) 14-3 in six innings in Tennessee.

Rylee George finished 2-for-5 with a team-best three RBI while Cora Hollingsworth, Paige Milhon, Ashlea Kehl and Anika Craft each had two hits apiece in the opener — a game BV trailed before plating two in the third inning, two more in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a commanding 9-3 edge.

“They’re poking them around pretty hard,” BV coach Christine Crooks said. “Paige has had a couple good hits and Rylee was on point today.

“They’re coming together as a team. That’s what these trips are all about.”

George picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking four more.

Buckeye Valley trailed in the second game, but, as was the case in the first, came on strong in the later innings.

Locked in a 2-2 tie, BV scored four runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to break it open.

George finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Alexa Richardson and Olivia Schick also had two hits in the win while Hollingsworth, Schick and Milhon knocked in a pair apiece.

Schick was the winner in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three in six innings of action.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Patriots warmed up in the second half of what was a chilly night, outscoring visiting Detroit Country Day School 6-4 to parlay a 2-2 halftime tie into a solid 8-6 non-league win Wednesday in Powell.

Aidan Kenley and Spencer Towne found the back of the net to give Liberty a 2-0 lead, but DCSD was able to claw back to even by the break.

Then, after falling behind by a goal early in the second half, the Patriot offense started to heat up. Towne scored off a feed from Sam McCormack and Wiseman scored back-to-back tallies to give his team some breathing room. Liberty extended to its biggest lead of the game when Towne and Kenley scored to make it 7-3 and cap a 5-0 run.

Wiseman got his hat trick late before Detroit Country Day School scored in the final minutes to account for the final margin.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-5.jpg