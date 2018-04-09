Pioneers top Braves in first dual of spring

The Olentangy Orange boys and girls track teams picked up solid wins in the first dual meet of the season, knocking off rival Olentangy Monday in Lewis Center.

The girls, led by the likes of Mackenzie Blendick and Grace Frye, won 101-44. The duo each won a pair of individual events while teaming up to collect first-place points in a relay as well.

Blendick took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles (15.68 seconds) and long jump (15-10) while Frye won the 400 (59.85 seconds) and discus (122-00).

Other winners included Brenda Agyekum in the 100-meter dash (12.66 seconds), Lindsay Ott in the 1,600 (5:39.02), Katie Priest in the 300 hurdles (50.07 seconds), Allison Guagenti in the 800 (2:28.63) and Noel Frye in the shot put (31-02.50) and triple jump (29-02).

Orange also won the 4×200 and 4×800 relays.

Holly Nation and Siobhan Szerencsits led the Braves’ girls, winning the high jump and pole vault with respective efforts of 5-0 and 11-06.

Olentangy also won the 4×100 relay.

In boys’ action, the Pioneers beat the Braves 91.50-53.50.

Orange standouts included Zach Harrison, who won the 100 (10.78 seconds); Andrew Schroff, who picked up first-place points in the 1,600 (4:29.08); Jared Adu-Owusu, who won the 400 (54.67); Tyler King, who won the 800 (1:59.98); Tommy Wintering, who picked up first-place points in the 3,200 (9:43.88); Eli Payne, who won the discus (113-06); Jonathan Petersen, who won the pole vault (12-0); and Jaeschel Acheampong, who won the triple jump (41-0).

The Pioneers also won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Jaden Konadu won the 110 hurdles (16.20 seconds), Jeremy Kendle won the 200 (24.07 seconds), Noah Dursik won the shot put (43-10.50), Jaylen Martin won the long jump (19-01) and Luke Murdock tied Orange’s Manny Anderson for first place in the high jump (5-08) to boost Olentangy.

The Braves also won the 4×200 and 4×800 relays.

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange picked up wins on all three singles courts on the way to a solid 3-2 non-league win over host Pickerington North Monday afternoon.

Pioneer winners included Alex Heiden (6-1, 6-2 at first singles), David Cavote (6-3, 6-2 at second singles) and Zach Shaver (6-1, 7-5 at third singles).

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty was consistent from start to finish, scoring 10 goals in the first half and 10 more in the second en route to a 20-2 win over visiting Big Walnut Monday in Powell.

Six different players — Alex Theuerkauf, Kadin Seimet, Aidan Kenley, Nick Kuhns, Jake Kessler and Johnny Wiseman — found the back of the net as the Patriots built a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles scored both their goals in the second half.

SOFTBALL

Delaware Christian scored five first-inning runs, but it wasn’t enough to counter the nine visiting Shekinah Christian put on the board on the way to a 16-6 five-inning win Monday in Delaware.

Shekinah added another run in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth while the Eagles scored once in the bottom of the fifth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Kara Haskins knocked in a team-best two runs for DCS while Anna Fuller, Haileigh Darnell and Grace Williams finished with one RBI apiece.

