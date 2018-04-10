Liberty tops Orange to stay perfect

Cory Mayer and Carson Comer finished with two hits apiece and Mitch Milheim tossed six solid inning to lead the Olentangy Liberty baseball team to an 8-2 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Orange Tuesday in Powell.

The Patriots (8-0) broke a scoreless tie with a seven-run third. They plated another run in the fifth before the Pioneers (2-5) scored their runs in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Comer complement his hits with two RBI and a run scored. Mayer had an RBI and a run scored as well, and Milheim allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking one en route to the win.

Beau Foster pitched a scoreless seventh to seal the deal.

Ben Miller, Zach Beatty and Zane Lattig had Orange’s hits. Lattig took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one.

Ontario 5, Buckeye Valley 4

The Barons plated three in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback Tuesday afternoon against visiting Ontario.

Andy Eurez, who reached on an error to start the seventh, scored on a passed ball to get Buckeye Valley (3-3) within three, 5-2. Andy Anthony and Travis Pennington then came around to score on a one-out single by Evan Ulrich, but BV couldn’t get the tying run any further than first base.

Ulrich went the distance on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Dublin Scioto 8, Delaware Hayes 2

Cole Barton had a hit and scored both Hayes runs, but the Pacers couldn’t climb out of an early 6-0 hole Tuesday against the visiting Irish.

Scioto scored four times in the first before adding single tallies in the second and third to take control.

Dominic Byers, Ryan Daughenbaugh and Zach Miller also had hits for Hayes (2-4) in the setback.

Olentangy 6, Westerville South 2

Tyler Karbler had two hits and scored twice, Lucas Hassinger added a game-high three RBI and Braydon Chitty knocked in two runs of his own to lead the Braves to an OCC win over the host Wildcats Tuesday in Westerville.

Olentangy (7-2) scored two times in the second inning to set the tone. The Braves added two more in the third and made it 6-1 with another pair in the fifth.

Evan Brock picked up the win on the mound, allowing a run on one hit while striking out four and walking three in four innings of work.

Big Walnut 6, New Albany 4

The Golden Eagles scored five first-inning runs on the way to an OCC win Tuesday in New Albany.

Noah Sprowls, Nathan Lawyer and Connor Gerren led BW (3-5) at the plate, finishing with two hits apiece.

Colton Lee, meanwhile, picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings of action. Jackson Seiple tossed three scoreless innings in relief to notch the save.

Delaware Christian 10, Torah Academy 9

Ryan Manny hit a walk-off single to lead the Eagles to their second straight win to start the season Tuesday in Delaware.

DCS (2-0) trailed 9-0 heading into the bottom of the third — an inning in which it scored five times to get right back into it.

Manny and Isaac Rindfuss each had two hits and two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Buckeye Valley fell behind 7-0 after one inning and never recovered, dropping Tuesday’s MOAC showdown against visiting Ontario 16-3 in five innings.

Cora Hollingsworth and Alexa Richardson finished with four of BV’s (3-4) seven hits, collecting two apiece. Rylee George knocked in a team-best two runs, but took the loss in the circle.

Grove City 1, Olentangy 0

Six different Braves collected hits, but Grove City ace Mylie Torres managed to keep them off the board as the Greyhounds held on for a 1-0 non-league win Tuesday in Grove City.

Olentangy (5-3) pitcher Sophie Low kept Grove City off the board until the bottom of the seventh, when Maddie Wilcox connected on a game-winning, two-out single to score Sydney Sharon, who started the rally with a single to center.

Delaware Christian 20, Oakstone Academy 0, 5 inn.

The Eagles connected on 20 hits, with four different players finishing with three, to cruise past visiting Oakstone Academy Tuesday in Delaware.

DCS (1-2) scored eight runs in the first inning, four in the second and eight more in the third.

Emily Parrish, Kara Haskins, Haileigh Darnell and Zoe Twigg led DCS with three hits apiece while Cassidy Justice and Parrish knocked in three each.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mason Handa found the back of the net with 3:15 to play and Chris Gardiner tied things 8-8 with with less than three minutes left in regulation, but visiting New Albany scored early in the overtime session to escape with a 9-8 win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Handa finished with a team-best four goals in the setback.

St. Charles 9, Buckeye Valley 6

Nathan Heiser finished with a team-best two goals, but it wasn’t enough to offset the Cardinals’ fast start Tuesday in Columbus.

St. Charles led 4-2 after the first quarter. BV trailed by just one at the break, but was shutout in the third quarter.

Also: Dublin Jerome 13, Delaware Hayes 9.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy cruised to a three-set win Tuesday, knocking off host Westerville Central 25-17, 25-9, 25-9.

Kurt Freeman led the attack with 10 kills, Trent Trees had a team-best 15 assists, Bentley Azbell added 19 digs and Aaric Gossett chipped in 11 digs and six aces in the win.

Olentangy Orange 4, Westerville South 1

Luke Little and Jake Smith had six kills apiece, Lawton Hinley added 26 digs and Sam Cochran chipped in a team-leading 12 assists to lead the Pioneers past the Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Orange won the first set 25-14 and, after dropping the second 21-25, won the third and fourth by respective scores of 25-18 and 25-14 to seal the deal.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 3, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville North 0.

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville Central 0; New Albany 5, Big Walnut 0; Olentangy 5, Westerville North 0; Hilliard Bradley 3, Delaware Hayes 2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy 20, Westerville Central 9; New Albany 16, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy Liberty 19, Big Walnut 2.

Buckeye Valley rally falls just short