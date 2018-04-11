Price helps Pacers pull away from Cardinals

Zach Price punctuated a big fourth inning with a three-run homer, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored to lead the Delaware Hayes baseball team to a 13-7 OCC win over host Thomas Worthington Wednesday afternoon.

The Pacers (3-4) scored four times in the fourth to take a 9-4 lead. The Cardinals answered with three in the bottom half, but Hayes came right back with two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to account for the final margin.

Cole Barton, Alex Kelly, Zach Miller and Isaiah Moore joined Price in the two-hit club. Kelly also scored a pair of runs and drove in two more.

Jason Cross picked up the complete-game win on the mound. Just one of the seven runs he allowed was earned. He gave up six hits while striking out four and walking two.

Ontario 5, Buckeye Valley 4

The Barons rallied to make things interesting in the seventh inning, but, for the second straight night, fell a run short.

BV (3-4) scored once in the fifth, again in the sixth and twice in the seventh, getting the tying run as close as second base, but couldn’t climb all the way out of an early 5-0 hole Wednesday afternoon in Ontario.

Landon Alexander, Evan Ulrich, Zach Schneider, Kyler Lewis and Andy Eurez had hits for the Barons while Ulrich, Hunter Moffatt, Schneider and Eurez knocked in runs.

Moffatt took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one in 1.2 innings of action.

Big Walnut 7, Newark 1

Austin Becker struck out seven over five hitless innings while Nathan Lawyer slammed the door with a solid couple innings of relief to lead the Golden Eagles to an OCC win Wednesday in Newark.

The Wildcats managed just one hit. BW (4-5), meanwhile, plated four runs in the seventh to blow open what was a tight game.

Olentangy Liberty 5, Westerville North 1, 9 inn.

It took a little longer than normal, but the result was the same as the Patriots stayed perfect with a 5-1 extra-inning win over the host Warriors Wednesday in Westerville.

The Patriots (9-0) plated four runs in the top of the ninth to break open what was a 1-1 ballgame from the fourth inning on.

Corbin Parrish led Liberty at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBI. Brennan Rowe was also solid, finishing with a pair of hits and two runs scored.

Jack Metzger didn’t get the win, but was solid in his seven innings of work. He allowed a run on six hits while striking out six. Beau Foster, who pitched the final two innings in relief, allowed two hits and struck out two on his way to the win.

Olentangy Orange 2, Westerville South 1

The Pioneers managed next to nothing through the first six innings, but plated two in the bottom of the seventh to secure a walk-off win over the visiting Wildcats Wednesday in Lewis Center.

With his team down 1-0, Cole Callaghan evened things up with a sacrifice fly to center before Zach Beatty connected on an infield single to chase home Robbie Dayhuff with the game-winning run.

SOFTBALL

Amaia Daniel hit for the cycle, including two homers, to lead Delaware Hayes to a convincing 10-3 OCC win over host Kilbourne Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel, who finished with five hits in all, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Pacers (7-1), who erased a 2-1 first-inning deficit with a four-run fourth.

They added another run in the fifth and four in the sixth to all but seal the deal.

Alex Armstrong was also solid at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with two runs scored and another knocked in.

Haley Osborne picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Ontario 10, Buckeye Valley 0, 6 inn.

Ontraio scored at least one run in each of its final five trips to the plate to pull away for an MOAC win over visiting Buckeye Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Five different Barons had hits, but they couldn’t string any together.

Big Walnut 15, Canal Winchester 5

Meredith Thomas had three hits and five RBI and Lexy Bullock added three hits, four RBI and three runs scored to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided OCC win Wednesday in Canal Winchester.

Stacey Walters earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking four.

Olentangy 11, Westerville South 1, 5 inn.

Sophie Low tossed a two-hitter, striking out nine, and Emily Bullock finished 3-for-3 with four RBI to lead the Braves (6-3) to a lopsided OCC win over the host Wildcats Wednesday in Westerville.

TENNIS

Hayes picked up an solid league win Wednesday, knocking off visiting Hilliard Darby 3-2 in Delaware.

The Pacers picked up two of their three wins on the singles courts. Kyle Klumpp won 6-2, 6-4 at first singles and Eric Puthoff picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at third singles.

The other win came at first doubles, where Danny Brennan and Will Fogle teamed up to notch a 6-2, 6-0 decision.

Buckeye Valley 3, Clear Fork 2

The Barons nabbed a solid MOAC win on the road Wednesday, topping host Clear Fork.

BV winners included Erik Naslund (6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at second singles), Mitchel Lucas and Max Rotondo (3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at first doubles) and Henry Hazlett and Toby Neill (6-3, 6-4 at second doubles).

Patriots stay perfect with extra-inning win