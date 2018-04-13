Barons pick up convincing win over Comets

Kyler Lewis connected on a pair of doubles and dove in four runs while Zach Mitchell fired five solid innings on the mound to lead the Buckeye Valley baseball team to a 6-1 win over visiting Elgin Friday in Delaware.

The game was scoreless until the Barons (5-4) plated three runs in the third. The Comets answered with one in the top of the fourth, but BV sealed the deal with another three-run frame in the sixth.

Andy Eurez joined Lewis in the multi-hit club, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored. Evan Ulrich also had a nice night, collecting a hit to go with an RBI and two runs scored.

Mitchell, meanwhile, didn’t need nearly as much run support as he got. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits while striking out four and walking four in his five innings of action.

Fletcher Holquist handled the rest, allowing one hit and striking out four in two innings of relief.

Big Walnut 4, Newark 3

The Golden Eagles scored a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to flip a three-run deficit into an OCC win over the visiting Wildcats Friday in Sunbury.

Colton Lee, Jackson Seiple and Jake Foster combined for three of the six BW (5-5) hits. They also all knocked in runs in the win.

Wes Coey picked up the win, allowing just one hit while striking out two in three innings of relief.

Westerville South 8, Olentangy Orange 7

For the second straight time in the series, a game between the Pioneers and Wildcats ended in walk-off fashion.

Wednesday’s went Orange’s way. Friday’s, though, saw host Westerville South score a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to complete the comeback.

Jordan Orr provided the heroics, connecting on a two-out single to score Jaelen Gill and seal the deal.

The Pioneers (4-6) scored five times in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead.

Ben Miller led Orange at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Jack Betz was also solid, closing 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Westerville North 1

The Patriots got back to their winning ways Friday, following up Thursday’s setback — their first of the season — with a convincing league win over the visiting Warriors.

Liberty (10-1) set the tone with a five-run second. The Patriots added another in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to smooth out their scoring summary.

Mitch Okuley and Craig Lutwen both knocked in a pair of runs while Brennan Rowe and Corey Mayer had two hits apiece.

Michael Osmond picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out two and walking three in five scoreless innings of work.

Also: Shekinah Christian 2, Delaware Christian 1.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut scored seven first-inning runs, but visiting Dublin Scioto responded with eight of its own in the second on the way to a 14-9 come-from-behind win Friday in Sunbury.

Hailey Krinn, Stacey Walters, Arielle Brown and Meredith Thomas finished with two hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (4-4) at the plate.

Buckeye Valley 10, Elgin 3

The Barons took an early lead and poured it on late, scoring four times in the fifth, twice in the sixth and three more times in the seventh to cruise past the Comets Friday in Marion.

Cora Hollingsworth sparked the BV (5-5) offense with a pair of hits, four RBI and a run scored. Lisa Leienberger also had a pair of hits in the win.

Olivia Schick picked up the complete-game win in the cirlce, allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out five.

Olentangy 15, Reynoldsburg 0, 5 inn.

The Braves scored early and often Friday, using three big innings to roll past the host Raiders.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, Olentangy (8-3) added four more in the second, seven in the third and three in the fourth to all but seal the deal.

The Braves, led by Morgan Cox’s 3-for-4 effort, outhit the Raiders 12-1. Cox, who had a homer and two doubles, finished with a game-high six RBI and three runs scored.

Olivia Davidson was also solid, closing with a pair of hits to go with three RBI and two runs scored.

Sophie Low secured the complete-game win in the circle, allowing just the one hit while striking out eight and walking one.

Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Coffman 4

Ali Rubal got it done from the plate and the circle, picking up a pair of hits while earning the complete-game win Friday in Dublin.

Rubal allowed seven hits while striking out seven and walking five in her seven innings of work.

Cami Clarkson and Jenn Rubal were also solid, finishing with two singles apiece. Alyssa Laisure, meanwhile, collected a double and two RBI, while Josephine Horgan and Alex Ronk each drove in a pair of runs as well.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 9, Hilliard Darby 8.

BOYS TENNIS

Buckeye Valley battled on all five courts, but came up a win short as host Worthington Christian hung on 3-2 Friday afternoon.

Baron standouts included Kyle Baseman and Erik Naslund, who picked up wins at first and second singles, respectively. Baesman beat Ajai Smith 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 while Naslund outlasted Peter Tsibouris 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Also: DeSales 3, Big Walnut 2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Melanie Neuman had a hat trick and Kailee O’Brien added two goals and an assist, but it wasn’t quit enough as Olentangy Orange fell to host Pickerington North 12-8 Friday night.

Corynn Schneider had 10 saves in the Pioneer goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cooper Durst finished with three goals, the last coming with just more than a minute to play to cement Olentangy Orange’s 9-6 win over Hilliard Davidson Friday night.

