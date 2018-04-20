Liberty girls, Orange boys win Freedom Relays

The Olentangy Liberty girls track and field team won their host invite while Olentangy Orange took top honors on the boys’ side to headline Friday’s Freedom Relays in Powell.

The Patriot girls captured the crown with 95 points. Olentangy Orange and Olentangy, meanwhile, finished fourth and fifth with respective point totals of 72 and 58.

Sydney Englehart closed with a meet-best effort of 16-03.50 in the long jump while Reagan Smollen and Emily Williams tied for sixth with marks of 15-01 to lead Liberty to a win in the long jump relay.

The Patriots also picked up first-place points in the sprint medley (1:50.30).

The Pioneers won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.53) and stood out in both throwing events. They won the shot put relay thanks to solid throws from Megan Cochran (32-11.50), Noel Frye (32-09) and Yvonne Agbor (31-0.25) and took top honors in the discus relay thanks to strong tosses from Grace Frye (meet-best 123-04), Anna Grabau (110-01) and Megan Cochran (101-07).

The Braves’ best showing came in the pole vault relay. Siobhan Szerencsits finished with a meet-best effort of 11-0 while Stephanie Miller and Ellie McIntyre cleared heights of 9-6 and 7-0, respectively.

Olentangy also made noise in the high jump relay. Kelsey Schuliger and Lauren Tarpey cleared 4-05 while Holly Nation finished with a meet-best mark of 5-02 to lead the Braves to second-place points in the event.

In boys’ action, the Pioneers won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.39), lap medley (10:29.32), 4×400 relay (3:29.31) and 4×800 relay (8:16.19) on the way to their championship.

They also won the high jump relay thanks to solid showings from Manny Anderson (5-08), Jayden Rodgers (5-08) and Jack Cowman (5-08) and long jump relay via solid jumps from Jaeschel Acheampong (meet-best 20-10.25), Kevin Acheampong (19-08.50) and Cowman (18-11.50).

Liberty, which nabbed runner-up honors on the boys’ side, won the 4×100 relay (43.71 seconds).

Olentangy, meanwhile, closed seventh overall.

Wildcat Invitational

Madeline Hayes and Chase Patton took the top two spots in the pole vault (both clearing 10-06), Ari Avant won the 300-meter hurdles (46.36 seconds) and Torie Young finished second in the 400 (59.41 seconds) to lead the Delaware Hayes girls track and field team at the Wildcat Invitational Friday in Westerville.

Orion Ward finished second in the long jump (20-04.50) and Todd Toney nabbed second-place points in the discus (141-0) to lead Hayes’ boys.

