Big Walnut rolls past Groveport 7-1

Connor Gerren finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to lead the Big Walnut baseball team to a 7-1 OCC win over visiting Groveport Friday in Sunbury.

The Cruisers scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, but the Golden Eagles scored at least one run in each of their final five trips to the plate to cement the win.

Austin Krinn picked up the win on the mound, allowing a run on three hits while striking out three and walking one in six innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 8, Pleasant 3

The Barons used a four-run second inning to set the tone, parlaying an early lead into a solid MOAC win Friday in Marion.

Three players finished with at least two hits for BV. Kyler Lewis led the way with three knocks and three RBI while Landon Alexander and Evan Ulrich each finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Ben Atiyeh earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking two over the course of six solid innings.

Worthington Kilbourne 10, Delaware Hayes 0, 6 inn.

The Wolves scored a combined nine runs in the first two innings to roll to an OCC win over the visiting Pacers Friday night.

Hayes managed just three hits in the setback — a double off the bat of Logan Keeder and singles from Alex Kelly and Mason Davis.

Olentangy Orange 4, Westerville North 3

The Pioneers used a pair of sixth-inning runs to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run win Friday in Westerville.

Ben Miller had a hit and an RBI to lead the Orange offense, which took advantage of five Westerville North errors.

Zane Lattig, who pitched four shutout innings in relief, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while striking out a pair.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut’s Molly Sharpe finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, but host Newark pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 14-5 OCC win Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats scored three first-inning runs and, after the Golden Eagles answered with a two spot in the second, scored two of their own in the bottom half to maintain an early cushion.

Big Walnut got within a run with two more in the third, but Newark broke the game open with a five-run fourth before all but sealing the deal with four more in the fifth.

Stacey Walters was pegged with the loss in the circle.

Grove City 5, Olentangy 0

The Greyhounds scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, plating two on the way to an OCC win over the host Braves Friday in Lewis Center.

Olivia Davidson had a double to lead the Olentangy Offense while Sophie Low picked up the loss in the circle.

Olentangy Liberty 5, Westerville North 4

Arica Flaugher got her team off to a good start with a two-run homer in the top of the first as Liberty went on to record a 5-4 OCC win over the Warriors Friday in Westerville.

Katelyn Leary picked up the win in the circle.

Westerville South 3, Olentangy Orange 2

The Pioneers scored two in the second, but the visiting Wildcats answered with single tallies in each of their final three trips to the plate to escape with an OCC win Friday in Lewis Center.

Cami Clarkson, Jen Rubal and Josephine Horgan had two hits apiece to lead Orange in the setback.

BOYS TENNIS

Jordan Phelps picked up a 6-0. 6-3 win at second singles, David Cavote and Ben Thompson teamed up to earn a 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles and the duo of Tejas Venkatachalam and Zach Shaver won 7-6, 6-2 at second doubles to lead Olentangy Orange to a 3-2 OCC win over Olentangy Friday afternoon in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers clinched an OCC championship for the second straight season with the victory.

Delaware Hayes 5, Buckeye Valley 0

The Pacers were sharp, winning on all five courts in Friday’s non-league showdown against the Barons.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-3, 6-2 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-0, 6-0 at third singles), Danny Brennan and Will Fogle (6-3, 6-2 at first doubles) and Justin Sanclemente and Jacob Byerly (6-1, 6-2 at second doubles).

Also: Westerville Central 3, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy 13, Thomas Worthington 5.