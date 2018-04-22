Pioneers storm back to drop Stallions

The Olentangy Orange boys volleyball team shook off a tight opening-set loss to win three straight on the way to a solid win over visiting DeSales Saturday in Lewis Center.

The Stallions took an early edge with a 25-22 win in the opening set, but the Pioneers returned the favor with a 27-25 win in the second. They maintained the momentum the rest of the way, too, winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-20 and 25-23.

Luke Little led Orange with 13 kills while Lawton Hinley had nine and Jake Smith chipped in seven. Nick Culter was a force at the net, finishing with 14 blocks, while Sam Cochran added 19 assists.

Olentangy 3, Walsh 0

The Braves swept away visiting Walsh Saturday, winning 25-15, 25-13, 25-11.

Jamir Benton finished with eight kills while Aaric Gossett added 10 digs.

Elder 3, Olentangy 2

Cincinnati Elder won each of the last two sets to flip a one-set deficit into a 23-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 15-6 win Saturday in Lewis Center.

Hayden Kerekes led the Braves in the loss, collecting 11 kills, while Benton was right behind him with 10. Mitchell Postak added five blocks and Bentley Azbell finished with 12 digs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Blake and Casey Eiland both had hat tricks, combining for six goals and two assists to lead Delaware Hayes to a 9-3 win over visiting New Albany Saturday night.

Ryan Smudz, Sam Lagando and Alex Schumacher (12) also found the back of the net for the Pacers.

Big Walnut 13, Jonathan Alder 3

Johnny Grumney poured in six goals and two assists to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided win over the Pioneers Saturday in Sunbury.

Nathan Montgomery added two goals and two assists to go with eight ground balls while Judah Lozano and Sam Metzger had two goals apiece.

Also: Buckeye Valley 14, Oakwood 4; Olentangy Liberty 10, Hudson 6; Dublin Jerome 9, Olentangy Orange 6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cassady Becker scored her 100th career goal as part of a four-goal performance to lift Big Walnut to a 7-5 win over Worthington Kilbourne Saturday afternoon.

Maria Boyer was also solid, finishing with two goals, while Meri Buckles added the other.

Aubrey Logue anchored the defense with six saves in the BW net.

Also: Hinsdale 13, Big Walnut 5; Olentangy Orange 13, Wooster 5; Olentangy Orange 10, Oldham County 6.

BASEBALL

New Albany 7, Olentangy 2; Gahanna 8, Olentangy 5; Mount Vernon 9, Olentangy Orange 7, 9 inn.; Olentangy Liberty 3, Cleveland St. Ignatius 1; Grove City 7, Olentangy Liberty 4; Worthington Kilbourne 9, Big Walnut 8; Worthington Kilbourne 4, Big Walnut 2; Buckeye Valley 14, London 5; Buckeye Valley 5, Whetstone 2.

SOFTBALL

Cardington 7, Olentangy Orange 5; Big Walnut 13, Westerville South 1, 5 inn.; Mount Vernon 3, Olentangy 0; Groveport 6, Olentangy 3; Lancaster 12, Olentangy Orange 0, 5 inn.

