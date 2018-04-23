Pacer girls pick up Senior Night win

The Delaware Hayes girls track and field team picked up a convincing win on Senior Night, knocking off visiting Buckeye Valley and Olentangy Orange on Monday.

The Pacers, who got first-place points from Anna Wells, Ari Avant and Torie Young in two events apiece, finished with 103 points. The Barons nabbed runner-up honors with 50.5 while the Pioneers smoothed out the scoring summary with 18.5.

Wells won the throwing events, finishing with a mark of 30-0 in the shot put and 90-03 in the discus. Avant, meanwhile, won the 100 and 300 hurdles in respective times of 15.57 and 47.61 seconds while Young took top honors in the 100 and 200 with respective efforts of 12.6 and 25.76 seconds.

Other Hayes winners included Madeline Hayes, who won the pole vault with an effort of 10-0; Lauren English, who won the 1,600 in 5:47.2; and Emily Gray, who won the 800 in 2:34.6.

The Pacers also won the 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

Buckeye Valley won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays while Chloe Gibson (15-08.5 in the long jump) and Nina Hilt (4-10 in the high jump) secured first-place points in the jumping events.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Orange 68, Delaware Hayes 65, Buckeye Valley 42.

BASEBALL

Mitchell Okuley had a double, triple and four RBI and Corey Mayer added two hits and two knocked in to lead the Olentangy Liberty baseball team to a key 10-6 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Monday in Powell.

The Patriots, who outlasted the Braves in 10 innings when the team’s last met Friday afternoon — a back-and-fourth battle neither squad led by more than two runs at any given time — took some of the drama out of Monday’s rematch right away.

Liberty scored seven first-inning runs to set the tone. Olentangy battled back with a three-run third, but the Patriots pushed the lead back to seven with two more in the bottom half and another run in the fourth.

The Braves added a single tally in the fifth and pulled within four with two more in the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer.

Mitch Milheim picked up the win. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out seven and scattering eight walks over five innings.

Caden Kaiser, Logan Ketron and Josh Moeller all had two hits for Olentangy, with Ketron driving in a team-high three runs. Sutton Bucci was also steady, finishing with two RBI in the setback.

Nick Foy, meanwhile, suffered the loss on the mound. He allowed nine runs (five earned) on five hits while walking six in 2.2 innings of work.

Also: Tree of Life 9, Delaware Christian 0.

SOFTBALL

You wouldn’t know the Pacers hadn’t played in three days by watching them swing the bat Monday.

Delaware Hayes was locked in from start to finish, collecting 14 hits on the way to a 17-2, five-inning win over visiting Thomas Worthington.

The Pacers plated four runs in the first, five in the second and six in the third to all but seal the deal.

The Cardinals scored their only two runs in the fourth before Hayes promptly answered with two more of their own in the bottom half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Amaia Daniel had two home runs and four RBI to power the Pacers at the plate. Bobbi Adams also had a homer while Mallory Stonebraker, Audrey Hannahs and Haley Osborne finished with two RBI each.

Tree of Life 6, Delaware Christian 3

Emily Parrish had three hits, but the Eagles couldn’t get much else going from the plate in Monday’s MOCAL loss at Tree of Life.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 2, Olentangy Orange 0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Thomas Worthington 19, Olentangy 14.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dublin Coffman 18, Olentangy 11.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-28.jpg