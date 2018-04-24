Barons power past Presidents 11-4

Marion Harding scored the game’s first two, but the visiting Buckeye Valley softball team responded with 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings to roll to an 11-4 win Tuesday in Marion.

The Barons (6-8) erased their early deficit with a three-run second before adding three more in the third and four in the fourth to all but seal the deal.

Lisa Leienberger powered the Buckeye Valley offense with a home run and two RBI. Other BV standouts included Dariyen Best, who finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of runs; Lane Graham, who had a couple hits to go with two RBI and two runs scored; Rylee George, who had two hits and two RBI; and Cora Hollingsworth, who had a hit to go with her team-leading three RBI.

Olivia Schick picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out one and walking one.

BASEBALL

Buckeye Valley scored the final seven runs of the contest, flipping what was a tie game through three innings into a 12-5 MOAC win over host Harding Tuesday in Marion.

Both teams scored single tallies in the first, before plating three in the second and another in the third.

The Barons kept right on scoring. They added two in the fourth and five in the sixth.

The Presidents, meanwhile, were blanked by BV reliever Kyler Lewis over the course of the final three innings. Lewis allowed just one hit while striking out three and walking three to pick up the win.

Ben Atiyeh led the Barons at the dish, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Landon Alexander and Evan Ulrich also had two hits apiece.

Olentangy Liberty 13, Hilliard Bradley 3, 6 inn.

Corey Mayer finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored and Mitchell Okuley had a pair of hits, an RBI and a run in addition to picking up the win on the mound as the Patriots rolled to a non-league win over the visiting Jaguars Tuesday in Powell.

Liberty (17-3) struck early, plating three runs in the bottom of the first and another in the third to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Bradley cut its deficit in half with two runs in the fourth, but the Patriots answered with two of their own in the bottom half before putting the game out of reach with seven in the sixth.

Brennan Rowe backed Mayer and Okuley with two hits, a run and an RBI while Carson Comer knocked in two in the win.

Okuley tossed the first 3.2 innings en route to the win. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three.

