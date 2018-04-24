Big 2nd half sends Pacers past Jags

The Delaware Hayes boys lacrosse team got things going in a big way in the second half, outscoring visiting Hilliard Bradley 10-2 over the course of the final two quarters to cement a solid 12-4 win Tuesday in Delaware.

The game was tied 2-2 at halftime, but the Pacers changed that early in the third when Casey Eiland and Ryan Smudz scored a pair of quick goals to double their team’s advantage.

The Jaguars got one back, making it a 4-3 game with 6:11 left in the third, but Andrew Lyon’s third goal of the game made it 5-3 before Sam Lagando and Alex Schumacher added back-to-back tallies to give Hayes a 7-3 cushion late in the quarter.

Bradley found the back of the net to make it a 7-4 game after three, but the Pacers outscored the Jags 5-0 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Eiland joined Lyon with a hat trick, with his third of the game capping the scoring with 2:09 left in the fourth.

Olentangy Liberty 18, Westerville North 4

The Patriots scored the first 10 goals of the game to cruise past the host Warriors Tuesday in Westerville.

John Paolo, who finished with six goals when all was said and done — all by halftime — had a hat trick by the end of the first quarter. His fourth made it 7-0 early in the second quarter. Johnny Wiseman and Spencer Towne also had hat tricks in the win while Timmy Fitzgerald scored his first varsity goal.

Buckeye Valley 17, Johnstown 0

Buckeye Valley scored early and often Tuesday against host Johnstown, parlaying a 7-0 first-quarter lead into a lopsided 17-0 win.

Trent Slavik led the way with six goals and two assists while Carson James and Reid Lajeunesse finished with three goals apiece.

Olentangy 19, Big Walnut 3

The Golden Eagles kept things interesting early, but the host Braves scored 16 of the game’s final 17 goals to roll to a win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Senior Garrett Lowe, who scored three goals in the second quarter alone, led Olentangy with five in the Senior Night win.

Olentangy Orange 16, Westerville South 5

The Pioneers opened the game with a 5-0 burst and rolled from there, notching a lopsided win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Mason Handa and Cooper Durst led Orange, each finishing with hat tricks.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kailee O’Brien finished with a game-high five goals to go with an assist to lead Olentangy Orange to a convincing 18-3 win over host Westerville South Tuesday evening.

Hannah Brown, Melanie Neuman and Hannah Lower also got in on the act, scoring two goals apiece in the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy won the first two sets with ease before handling business in the third to notch a league win over host Westerville North Tuesday night.

The Braves, who won 25-10, 25-11, 25-21, were led by Jack Spohn, who had six aces and six kills; Aaric Gossett, who finished with eight kills; and Bentley Azbell, who had eight digs in the win.

