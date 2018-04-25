Pacers pound Jaguars in key OCC showdown

Bobbi Adams finished with two hits and three RBI while Haley Osborne tossed a complete-game shutout in the circle to lead the Delaware Hayes softball team to a convincing 9-0 OCC win over host Bradley Wednesday in Hilliard.

The Pacers broke a scoreless tie with a run in the third before breaking it open with a five-run fourth. They added two more in the sixth and one in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Chloe Barton and Lexi Mattix backed Adams with a hit and two RBI apiece.

Osborne, meanwhile, allowed seven hits while striking out three and walking one in her seven innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 11, Marion Harding 1, 6 inn.

The Barons scored three runs in three of their first four trips to the plate to run away with an MOAC win over the Presidents Wednesday in Delaware.

Lisa Leienberger led BV at the dish with two hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Olivia Schick, Alexa Richardson and Rylee George also had two hits apiece, with Richardson adding a homer and team-best five RBI.

George picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing just an unearned run on two hits while striking out four and walking three.

Olentangy Orange 6, Westerville Central 5

The Pioneers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the visiting Warhawks Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Ali Rubal led the way, picking up the win in the circle while helping herself from the plate with two singles and a double. Alyssa Laisure also had a multi-hit game, collecting two singles in the win.

New Albany 7, Big Walnut 6

The Golden Eagles plated a run in the sixth to even things up, but the host Eagles added one in the seventh to escape with a walk-off win Wednesday in New Albany.

Vanessa Sharpe had a homer while Lexy Bullock finished with three hits and a pair of RBI in the setback.

BASEBALL

Delaware Hayes drew even with a two-run sixth, but couldn’t keep the momentum in its dugout as host Dublin Jerome plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to nab a 5-4 OCC win Wednesday afternoon.

Zach Miller had a two-run homer in the first while Dominic Byers finished with a team-best two hits and two runs for the Pacers.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Olentangy Orange 1

The Patriots continued to cruise in league play, knocking off the host Pioneers Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Liberty set the tone with a two-run first before taking a 4-0 lead with another pair of runs in the fourth.

Orange plated its lone run in the fifth.

Mitchell Okuley, Craig Lutwen and Brennan Rowe each had two hits for the Patriots while Connor Evans finished 2-for-2 to pace the Pioneers.

Jack Metzger earned the win on the mound, allowing a run on three hits while striking out six and walking three over six solid innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes won all three singles courts and picked up another win at first doubles to roll to a 4-1 win over Reynoldsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-2, 6-1 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-1, 6-1 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-0, 6-0 at third singles) and the duo of Danny Brennan and Will Fogle (5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) at first doubles).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nick Irelan and Rithvik Potluri finished with seven kills apiece, Llwyatt Hofer added three blocks and Tanish Gandhi had four aces to lead Olentangy Liberty to a straight-set win over host Westerville South Wednesday night.

The Patriots won the first set 25-16 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-14 and 25-9.

