Olentangy girls win host invitational

Holly Nation and Alexis Brookshire won a pair of events apiece to lead the Olentangy girls track and field team to a win in its host invitational Friday in Lewis Center.

Nation won the 400-meter run (1:00.29) and high jump (5-05) while Brookshire took top honors in the 800 (2:22.80) and 1,600 (5:15.68).

Siobhan Szerencsits also won an event for the Braves, who secured the team title with 110 points. She finished first in the pole vault (12-03) while the 4×800 relay team (10:12.97) nabbed first-place points as well.

Olentangy Orange and Delaware Hayes also won a handful of events. The Pioneers nabbed runner-up honors with 105 points while the Pacers smoothed out the top three with 89.

Mackenzie Blendick won the 100 hurdles (15.30 seconds), Zoe Bond won the 3,200 (11:32.07) and Megan Cochran picked up first-place points in the discus (119-0) to lead Orange.

Ari Avant, who took top honors in the 300 hurdles (46.29 seconds), headlined the Pacers’ night.

Hayes also won the 4×100 relay (50.48 seconds) while Orange took top honors in the 4×400 relay (4:14.62).

Liberty’s girls were also in action, finishing seventh with 19 points.

On the boys’ side, Olentangy Orange took top honors with 107 points while Liberty finished fifth with 57, Olentangy closed sixth with 52 and Hayes finished seventh with 37.

Pioneer standouts included Alex Kenish, who won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in respective times of 1:58.57 and 4:30.99.

Orange also won the 4×100 (43.59 seconds) and 4×200 relays (1:31.97).

Other area winners included Hayes’ Orion Ward, who picked up first-place points in the 300 hurdles (41.69 seconds) and long jump (21-06); Liberty’s Jared Whitfield, who won the high jump (6-0); and the Patriots’ Luke Bendick, who won the pole vault (14-0).

SOFTBALL

Dani Schoenly hit a pair of homers and Arica Flaugher and Sammy Leonhardt also left the yard to lift Olentangy Liberty to a 10-6 OCC win over host Olentangy Friday in Lewis Center.

Schoenly finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and four runs scored. Leonhardt, Flaugher and Sydney Lane also had three hits for the Patriots, who jumped out to a 6-1 lead after an inning and a half.

The Braves battled back, getting to within two at 8-6 in the fourth inning, but couldn’t get any closer.

Peyton Cox led Olentangy with two homers to go with five RBI and three runs scored.

Buckeye Valley 8, Clear Fork 6, 8 inn.

Lisa Leienberger connected on a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Barons to a walk-off win over the visiting Colts Friday in Delaware.

Dariyen Best and Cora Hollingsworth singled to set up the game-winning hit.

Leienberger, who also homered in the game, finished 2-for-4 with six RBI and a run scored.

Rylee George picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs on 12 hits while striking out three and walking one.

Delaware Hayes 24, Thomas Worthington 0, 5 inn.

The Pacers didn’t waste any time Friday in Worthington, plating 12 first-inning runs on the way to a lopsided win over the host Cardinals.

Bobbi Adams had a pair of homers in the win and Mallory Stonebraker had another for Hayes, which piled up 20 hits by the time all was said and done.

Adams finished 3-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored while Alex Armstrong was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Amaia Daniel was also solid, closing with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored while Stonebraker had five RBI in the win.

Haley Osborne picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking two.

BASEBALL

Olentangy Liberty used a six-run third to turn a scoreless tie into a convincing 9-0 league win over visiting Westerville South Friday in Powell.

Carson Comer had two hits for the Patriots while Corbin Parrish drove in a game-high three runs. Justin Nelson also made some noise, finishing with a hit and two RBI in the win.

Michael Osmond earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking four in six scoreless innings.

Delaware Hayes 13, Dublin Jerome 3, 5 inn.

Zach Price homered twice and drove in six to lead the Pacers to a lopsided league win over the Celtics Friday in Delaware.

Price had three hits in the win … and he wasn’t alone. Zach Miller finished with three hits, three RBI and a couple runs scored and Alex Kelly had three hits and two runs scored.

Cole Barton and Dominic Byers were also steady, finishing with two hits apiece.

Olentangy 13, Westerville North 3, 6 inn.

The Braves got back on track Friday, sailing past the visiting Warriors in OCC action.

Olentangy scored in five of its six trips to the plate, punctuating the performance with a five-run sixth.

Evan Brock led the Braves with a homer and three RBI. Logan Ketron also had a home run in the win while Josh Moeller had two hits and a pair of runs batted in.

Clear Fork 8, Buckeye Valley 1

The Barons scratched across a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the visiting Colts picked up an MOAC win Friday in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley finished with just two hits – knocks by Ben Atiyeh and Landon Alexander – while Clear Fork scored at least one run in six of its seven trips to the plate.

Olentangy Orange 11, Westerville Central 1, 5 inn.

Grant Ogden finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and Jackson Tyler picked up the complete-game win on the mound as the Pioneers cruised to a league win over the host Warhawks Friday in Westerville.

Also: Shekinah Christian 8, Delaware Christian 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes swept the singles courts on the way to a 3-2 win over Dublin Scioto Friday afternoon.

Pacer winners included Kyle Klumpp (7-5, 6-1 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at second singles) and Eric Puthoff (6-7, 7-6, 6-4 at third singles).

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Orange 15, Perrysburg 7; Granville 7, Buckeye Valley 6.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy def. Kettering Fairmont 25-17, 25-14; Olentangy def. Beavercreek 25-22, 25-22, 25-16.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-36.jpg

Orange takes top honors on the boys’ side