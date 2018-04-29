Hayes stays hot against Harding

Ryan Daughenbaugh was a perfect 4-for-4 in the opener and Mason Davis and Logan Keeder had back-to-back two-run hits to spark a six-run first inning in the nightcap as the Delaware Hayes baseball team swept away host Harding Saturday in Marion.

The Pacers, who have won four straight, won the first game 8-4 before taking care of business 10-5 in the second.

Zach Price backed Daughenbaugh in the opener, finishing with three hits and two runs scored while Mason Davis and Caleb Richardson had two RBI apiece.

Keeder led Hayes with three RBI in the second game.

Columbus Academy 3, Buckeye Valley 2

Zach Mitchell allowed just one earned run over seven solid innings of work, striking out 10, walking one and scattering seven hits, but the Baron offense never quite got going en route to one-run loss in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley 6, Columbus Academy 5

Hunter Moffatt cleared the bases with a three-run triple in the seventh to lift the Barons to a walk-off win over Columbus Academy in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Delaware.

Moffatt finished with four RBI overall and picked up the win on the mound, tossing 1.2 innings of relief.

Olentangy Orange 3, Bishop Hartley 2

Hunter Andres allowed just one earned run over six solid innings and Jack Betz and Jackson Vaughn led the way at the plate with two hits apiece as the Pioneers picked up a non-league win over the Hawks Saturday.

Olentangy 7, Thomas Worthington 3

The Braves plated six runs in the fourth inning to roll to a non-league win over visiting Thomas Worthington Saturday in Lewis Center.

Evan Brock finished with three hits and two RBI while Dylan Anderson had two RBI of his own.

Nick Foy picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits while striking out eight over four scoreless innings.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Canal Winchester 1

Kyle O’Mery allowed just one unearned run over four innings, allowing two hits and striking out six to lead the Patriots past the visiting Indians Saturday in Powell.

Justin Nelson and Mitchell Okuley knocked in runs as part of a two-run second inning to give Liberty the lead for good.

SOFTBALL

Alyssa Laisure had a solo home run, but it was the only run Olentangy Orange managed to get in Saturday’s 14-1, five-inning loss to host Grove City.

Laisure was solid in the first game of the double-dip as well, finishing with three hits, but the Pioneers ultimately fell to Tri-Valley 7-3. Brenna Oliver backed Laisure with two hits, including an RBI double.

West Jefferson 7, Olentangy 6

Morgan Cox and Emily Bullock each had two hits and an RBI, Payton Cox finished with two RBI and Olivia Davidson had a pair of hits, but the Braves couldn’t dig out of a 6-0 hole in the first game of a non-league doubleheader Saturday at West Jefferson.

Lancaster 9, Olentangy 5

Bullock had two RBI and Sophie Low collected a pair of hits, but, as was the case in the opener, the Braves couldn’t erase an early deficit in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at West Jefferson.

BOYS LACROSSE

Judah Lozano had a hat trick and Nathan Montgomery added two goals and two assists as Big Walnut picked up a 5-1 win over Licking Valley Saturday in Sunbury.

Also: Anthony Wayne 10, Olentangy Orange 3.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy 15, Springboro 13.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-37.jpg