Barons double up Vikings 4-2

The Buckeye Valley baseball team pieced together a three-run sixth inning without the benefit of a hit Monday, building a four-run cushion it parlayed into a 4-2 MOAC win over host River Valley.

Travis Pennington opened the inning with a walk, Kyler Lewis reached on an error an out later and Zach Schneider was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Fletcher Holquist, who finished 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Barons, plated Pennington with a sac fly before Lewis and Schneider scored on an error by the left fielder — a play which proved to be the difference in the game.

The Vikings scratched across single tallies in the sixth and seventh to account for the final margin.

Grant Owens earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking one in 6.2 innings of action.

Big Walnut 8, Newark 1

The Golden Eagles did the bulk of their damage in the third, scoring six times on the way to a league win over the host Wildcats Monday in Newark.

Colton Lee led the way with three hits while Conner Gerren knocked in a game-best two runs.

Austin Krinn earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing one run on 11 hits while striking out six.

Olentangy 14, Westerville Central 5

Logan Ketron got it done on the mound and at the plate to lead the Braves to a convincing league win over the Warhawks Monday in Westerville.

Ketron had three hits to go with four RBI and two runs scored. He also tossed four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win on the mound.

Olentangy Orange 4, Westerville South 2

Zach Beatty allowed just one earned run on four hits to collect a complete-game win over the visiting Wildcats Monday in Lewis Center.

Ben Miller sparked the Pioneer offense with two hits and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Paige Milhon had a homer and three RBI and Rylee George knocked in another three runs as Buckeye Valley outlasted host River Valley 11-6 Monday afternoon.

The Barons scored in each of their first four trips to the plate — a stretch which included a five-run third to break things open.

Olivia Schick earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs (none earned) on five hits while striking out two.

Olentangy 8, Olentangy Orange 5

Morgan Cox had three hits, two RBI and three runs scored while Sophie Low knocked in three runs and picked up the win in the circle to lead the Braves past the visiting Pioneers Monday in Lewis Center.

After Orange broke the scoring seal with a run in the top of the first, Olentangy scored eight unanswered runs to break the game open.

The Pioneers battled back with a four-run seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

Alyssa Laisure was a perfect 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBI to lead Orange. Teresa Hawk and Ali Rubal were also steady, finishing with two hits apiece.

Delaware Hayes 14, Dublin Jerome 4, 6 inn.

The Celtics scored the first four runs of the game, but the Pacers scored the last 14 to run away with an OCC win Monday in Delaware.

Haley Osborne finished with two hits, including a home run, to go with three RBI and two runs scored. Amaia Daniel and Mallory Stonebraker were also solid, finishing with three hits apiece.

Big Walnut 22, Franklin Heights 1, 5 inn.

Stacey Walters finished 4-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided league win over the visiting Falcons Monday in Sunbury.

Jojo Lucas was also solid, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while Hailey Krinn, who had a homer, and Arielle Brown finished with three RBI apiece.

Vanessa Sharpe picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing a run on five hits while striking out four and walking four.

Shekinah Christian 9, Delaware Christian 7

Cassidy Justice and Anna Fuller had two hits apiece, and Kara Haskins drove in a pair, but the Eagles couldn’t climb out of an early 8-0 hole Monday in Plain City.

Olentangy Liberty 7, Westerville Central 3, 10 inn.

Arica Flaugher hit a pair of homers, the second a grand slam in the 10th inning, to lead the Patriots to a thrilling OCC win over the host Warhawks Monday in Westerville.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut cruised to a league win Monday in Columbus, knocking off host Franklin Heights 5-0.

Golden Eagle winners included Cameron Sutherland (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Charlie Jaeger (6-0, 6-0 at second singles) and the duo of Collin Bates and Tyler Shuster (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles).

BW picked up default wins at third singles and second doubles to smooth out the scoring summary.

Delaware Hayes 4, Mount Vernon 1

The Pacers swept the singles courts and nabbed another win at first doubles to knock off the host Yellow Jackets 4-1 Monday in Mount Vernon.

Kyle Klumpp (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Sam Bonofiglio (6-3, 6-2 at second singles), Eric Puthoff (6-1, 6-0 at third singles) and the team of Danny Brennan and Will Fogle (4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles) all picked up wins for Hayes.

Also: Buckeye Valley 3, Galion 2.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Liberty 103, Worthington Christian 44, Delaware Hayes 28.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Liberty 103, Delaware Hayes 46, Worthington Christian 26.

