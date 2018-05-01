Harris, Manny lead DCS in rout

The Delaware Christian baseball team scored every time it strolled to the plate, using a six-run fifth to seal a 13-2, five-inning MOCAL win over visiting Madison Christian Tuesday in Delaware.

The Eagles set the tone with a two-run first. Madison Christian came right back with two of its own in the second, but DCS plated 11 unanswered runs to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dirk Harris led DCS at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBI and a couple runs scored. Ryan Manny also did some damage, collecting two hits to go with an RBI and two runs scored.

Manny was sharp on the mound as well, allowing just two unearned runs on two hits while striking out 10 and walking one on the way to the complete-game win.

Olentangy 8, Olentangy Orange 6, 9 inn.

Braydon Chitty came up with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning to lead the Braves to an OCC win over the host Pioneers Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Logan Ketron singled to start the inning before Sutton Bucci and Connor Haag drew walks to set the table.

Ketron finished with three hits in the win while Bucci and Josh Moeller had two apiece.

Zach Beatty led Orange with two hits and three RBI. Jackson Vaughn and Grant Ogden also had two hits apiece.

Groveport 4, Big Walnut 2

Big Walnut scored a pair of first-inning runs, but was limited the rest of the way as host Groveport rallied for a win Tuesday afternoon.

The Cruisers got one back in the bottom of the first before plating two in the second to take a lead they never relinquished.

Noah Sprowls had two of the Golden Eagles’ three hits. Connor Gerren had the other.

Austin Becker suffered the setback on the mound. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out 10 and walking two.

Buckeye Valley 9, North Union 6

The Barons used a six-run seventh to get the job done Tuesday, rallying past the host Wildcats for their second league win in as many days.

Buckeye Valley trailed 6-3 heading into the final frame.

Andy Eurez had three hits and two RBI while Landon Alexander collected two hits and three RBI. Andy Anthony was also solid, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a team-leading three runs scored.

Fletcher Holquist picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one hit while striking out two and walking one in thee shutout innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut scored early and often en route to a 12-2, five-inning win over visiting Canal Winchester Tuesday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles broke the scoring seal with a three-run first before plating two in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Jojo Lucas and Lexy Bullock led Big Walnut’s 19-hit attack, finishing with three apiece. Stacey Walters was also solid in the win, closing 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored.

Walters picked up the complete-game win in the circle as well, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking five.

Olentangy 15, Westerville South 4, 6 inn.

Emily Bullock finished with four hits, three RBI and three runs scored and Emily Gernert had three hits, a homer and four knocked in to lead the Braves past the Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Morgan Cox and Sophie Low also did plenty of damage at the plate, finishing with three hits apiece.

Wellington 5, Delaware Christian 4

Kara Haskins had a hit and two RBI while Cassidy Justice scored a pair of runs for DCS, but host Wellington used a two-run seventh to escape with a walk-off win Tuesday afternoon.

Olentangy Orange 11, Thomas Worthington 2

The Pioneers took an early 6-0 lead and never looked back, rolling past the Cardinals Tuesday in Worthington.

Orange plated three runs in the first and three more in the third to set the tone.

Brenna Oliver led the offense with four hits and three RBI. Cami Clarkson was also solid, collecting three hits and three RBI, and Alyssa Laisure had a three-run homer.

Also: North Union 17, Buckeye Valley 0, 5 inn.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy cruised to another win Tuesday, dropping Olentangy Orange 25-12, 25-10, 25-8.

The Braves were boosted by Aaric Gossett, who finished with five aces and six kills; Hayden Kerekes, who had six kills of his own; Mitch Postak, who added a team-best eight kills; Jack Spohn, who had six blocks; Trent Trees, who finished with 14 assists; and Bentley Azbell, who had 12 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

Buckeye Valley picked up a solid non-league win Tuesday, sweeping the singles courts and nabbing another win at first doubles to roll to a 4-1 win over Reynoldsburg.

BV winners included Kyle Baesman (6-4, 7-6 at first singles), Erik Naslund (6-2, 6-3 at second singles), Connor Eblin (6-1, 6-4 at third singles) and the duo of Max Rotondo and Mitch Lucas (6-2, 6-7, 6-2 at first doubles).

Also: Olentangy Liberty 4, Delaware Hayes 1; Big Walnut 3, Worthington Christian 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Nathan Heiser had a hat trick and six of his teammates also found the back of the net as Buckeye Valley notched a 12-7 win over Licking Valley Tuesday night.

Carson Artrip, Reid Lajeunesse and Trent Slavik joined Heiser in the multi-goal club, scoring two apiece.

Olentangy Orange 16, Westerville North 4

Mason Handa had four goals and Cooper Durst, Chris Gardiner and Jeremiah Maya had three apiece to lead the Pioneers to a lopsided win over the Warriors Tuesday night.

Olentangy 12, Olentangy Liberty 11

The Patriots rallied in the second half, slicing what was a seven-goal deficit to just one, but the Braves were able to hold on thanks to an 8-0 start Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy got going early and looked poised to run away with things when Sam Monastra scored off a feed from Kyle Milliron to make it 8-0 with 2:42 to play in the first half.

Riley Bruening and Milliron each scored twice during the first-half run.

The Patriots had an answer, though. They scored the final three goals of the second quarter to make it an 8-3 game by the break.

Down 11-6 after three, Liberty outscored Olentangy 5-1 in the fourth quarter, getting as close as one when Aiden Kenley scored with 28 seconds to go, but couldn’t get any closer.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bella Lindell finished with a hat trick and Hannah Lower, Melanie Neuman, Maddie Girard and Hannah Brown added two goals apiece to lead Olentangy Orange to a 14-7 win over host Westerville North Tuesday night.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 19, Olentangy 18.

