Braves top Patriots to secure league title

The Olentangy boys volleyball team wrapped up a perfect run through the conference schedule Thursday, knocking off host Olentangy Liberty in three sets to claim the league title it’s been chasing all season.

The Braves took the opening set 25-19 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-13 and 25-17 in the second and third, respectively.

Olentangy did a lot of things right on the way to the title, but, most importantly, did it as a team.

“I think the biggest thing is that they play for each other,” Olentangy coach Karen Kochheiser said. “With this large class of seniors … they came in with goals they wanted to accomplish and they’ve been determined to make it happen. We are strong in all positions with a strong bench that can play multiple positions.”

Jack Spohn did a little of everything in the win over the Patriots, finishing with five aces, eight kills and six blocks. Aaric Gossett, meanwhile, finished with eight kills, Mitchell Postak had six kills, Kurt Freeman finished with five kills, Trent Trees quarterbacked the offense with 17 assists and Bentley Azbell anchored the defense with 20 digs.

Next up, Olentangy turns its attention to a couple top-tier, non-league foes Saturday. The Braves go to Archbishop Alter – the top-ranked team in Division II – for a 10 a.m. showdown before returning home to take on third-ranked Hoban at 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Nathan Heiser poured in a game-best five goals and Carson James had three of his own as Buckeye Valley rolled to a 15-8 win over Westerville Central Thursday night.

Reid Lajeunesse finished as the Barons’ top facilitator, closing with four assists in the win.

BV wraps up the regular season today at Big Walnut.

St. Charles 9, Olentangy Orange 3

Jack Applegate, Luke Schmeling and Mason Handa found the back of the net for Olentangy Orange, but goals were at a premium as St. Charles dominated on the defensive end en route to a win Thursday night.

Worthington Kilbourne 8, Olentangy 6

Khairi Sears and Kyle Milliron scored two goals apiece, but the Braves couldn’t claw back from an early 7-0 deficit Thursday night against the Wolves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kailee O’Brien scored a game-best five goals to lead Olentangy Orange to a tight 12-10 win over host Gahanna Thursday night.

Melanie Neuman, Bella Lindell and Maddie Girard were also solid, finishing with two goals apiece in the win.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 18, Thomas Worthington 14.

