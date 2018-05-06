Thomas’ big game helps Eagles to split

Meredith Thomas had one heck of a game over the weekend, doing it all as the Big Walnut softball team picked up a 13-4 win over London in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Pickerington North.

Thomas hit a grand slam to power the Eagles’ seven-run third inning. She finished with three hits and five RBI from the plate and nabbed the complete-game win in the circle.

Arielle Brown was also solid, finishing with two hits and four RBI.

The opener was a bit of a different story, though, as the Golden Eagles fell to host Pickerington North 11-1 in six innings.

Brown had three of BW’s six hits and Thomas knocked in the team’s lone run.

Delaware Hayes 10, Newark Catholic 0, 6 inn.; Delaware Hayes 12, Newark Catholic 2, 6 inn.

Haley Osborne tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight along the way, to lead the Pacers past visiting Newark Catholic in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Delaware.

Mallory Stonebraker led the offense with a three-run homer while Amaia Daniel finished with two doubles and an RBI.

The nightcap featured more of the same as Alex Armstrong had a two-run homer and Daniel added three hits, a homer and three RBI to lead Hayes to another lopsided win.

Jilian Haley was sharp in the circle, allowing just a pair of unearned runs in the complete-game win.

Olentangy 4, Madison Plains 0; Pickerington Central 13, Olentangy 4

Sophie Low and Payton Cox combined for a two-hit shutout as the Braves handled Madison Plains in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Pickerington North.

Low allowed just one hit while striking out seven in five solid innings of work.

Emily Bullock drove in two runs and Cox and Kristen Kracht each had two hits as the Braves fell to the Tigers in the second game.

Ridgemont 10, Delaware Christian 6

Kara Haskins and Sarah Rosato had two hits apiece as the Eagles fell to Ridgemont in non-league action Saturday afternoon.

BASEBALL

Robbie Dayhuff had three hits in an 8-5 win over Mansfield Madison and Grant Ogden fired a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Highland as Olentangy Orange swept a Saturday double-dip.

The wins were the Pioneers’ third and fourth straight. They’ve now won eight of their last 10.

Buckeye Valley 5, Heath 3

Landon Alexander led the Barons from the plate and Ben Atiyeh took care of business on the mound as the Barons knocked off visiting Heath Saturday in Delaware.

Alexander finished with three hits, two runs and an RBI while Atiyeh struck out five over six strong innings.

With the win, BV has won six straight and 12 of its last 14.

Central Crossing 9, Delaware Hayes 7; Central Crossing 8, Delaware Hayes 4

Hayes lost a pair of tight contests to visiting Central Crossing Saturday.

Logan Keeder had two hits and three RBI and Zach Miller finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored to lead the Pacers in the opener.

Miller and Zach Price led the way in the nightcap, each finishing with a pair of hits. The duo combined for four RBI.

Dublin Jerome 5, Big Walnut 4; Big Walnut 8, Dublin Jerome 2

Nathan Lawyer had a two-run double to break a 1-1 tie in the third as the Golden Eagles rolled to a win over the host Celtics in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Dublin.

Lawyer finished with two hits and four RBI while Austin Krinn struck out seven en route to the complete-game win on the mound.

Sam Medley drove in two runs and Krinn and Connor Gerren each had two hits for BW in the opener.

Olentangy 2, Hilliard Darby 0

Logan Ketron allowed a hit and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innigs of work to lead the Braves to a win over the Pathers on Saturday.

Sutton Bucci had two hits to lead Olentangy, which has won its last seven games, from the plate.

Pickerington North 6, Olentangy Liberty 4

The Patriots took a brief lead on Jack Metzger’s two-run double in the fifth, but saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end as the host Panthers scored five runs in the bottom half to take control Saturday in Pickerington.

BOYS LACROSSE

Casey Eiland scored six goals to help Delaware Hayes double up Toledo St. John’s Jesuit on Saturday.

Tyler Carney anchored the defense with seven saves in the Pacer goal while Alex Schumacher quarterbacked the offense with a team-best three assists.

Westerville South 11, Big Walnut 4

Judah Lozano and Caleb Bailey had a goal and an assist apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles fell Saturday in Westerville.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Cathedral 1

Johnny Wiseman and Aidan Kenley helped the Patriots get off to a quick 5-0 start they parlayed into a convincing win over host Cathedral on Saturday.

Kenley had a hand in all five of the early scores, finding the back of the net twice and assisting on the other three. Wiseman, meanwhile, had two of the team’s first five goals to help set the tone.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cassady Becker poured in a game-best six goals, becoming the new all-time leading scoring in Big Walnut girls lacrosse history in a 13-2 win over visiting Buckeye Valley Saturday in Sunbury.

The six tallies gave Becker 109 for her career — a mark one-goal better than the 108 Kelsey Bowling put up from 2012-15.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-7.jpg