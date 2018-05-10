Golden Eagles, Barons advance in D-II tourney

The fifth-seeded Big Walnut softball team started what it hopes will be a deep tourney run in style, rolling to a 10-0, five-inning win over 10th-seeded Bishop Hartley in the second round of the Division II district tournament Thursday in Sunbury.

Molly Sharpe, Meredith Thomas and Stacey Walters all hit home runs for the Golden Eagles, who started fast and only added to their edge as the game wore on.

BW built a comfortable cushion with a five-run first inning. It added three in the third and two more in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Thomas finished 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored while Walters had a pair of hits and two knocked in to go with a run scored. Arielle Brown also had a two-hit night.

Walters picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing just five hits while striking out two and walking four.

The Golden Eagles will face fourth-seeded Highland in Tuesday’s district semifinal at a site to be determined. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 15, Whitehall-Yearling 1, 5 inn.

The ninth-seeded Barons did the bulk of their damage in two innings, plating eight in the second and six more in the fourth en route to a lopsided Division II district tournament win over the visiting Rams Thursday in Delaware.

Lisa Leienberger and Anika Craft led BV at the dish, finishing with three hits apiece. Cora Hollingsworth was also solid, finishing with a game-high three RBI, while Rylee George and Lane Graham had two RBI each and Paige Milhon scored three times.

Olivia Schick, meanwhile, was solid in the circle. She allowed just a run on three hits while striking out three and walking one on the way to the complete-game win.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will play second-seeded Jonathan Alder in Tuesday’s district semifinal at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Olentangy 9, Westerville North 1

Morgan Cox had three doubles and scored three times and Sophie Low tossed a gem in the circle as the Braves wrapped up an outright OCC championship with Thursday’s win over the host Warriors in Westerville.

Olentangy led from the start, scoring three runs in the first and two more in the second. It added three in the fifth and another in the sixth to seal the deal.

Payton Cox, Low, Kristen Kracht and Olivia Gregory all joined Morgan Cox in the multi-hit club, finishing with two apiece.

Low handled the rest from the cirlce, allowing an unearned run on four hits while striking out six and walking one.

