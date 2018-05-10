Kreft, Verdes each win pair of MOAC titles

Zach Kreft and Joey Verdes won two events apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley boys track and field team to a third-place finish at Tuesday and Thursday’s MOAC championship meet in Marion.

Kreft, a senior who’s been winning races since his freshman year, nabbed conference crowns in the 1,600 and 3,200 in respective times of 4:28.61 and 9:49.13.

Verdes, a senior who hadn’t competed in track and field until this season, won his two titles in the jumping events. He won the long jump with an effort of 21-07.50 and picked up first-place points in the high jump by clearing 6-04.

Bill Daily also won a championship, winning the 800 in 2:03.04, while the 4×800 relay team finished first in 8:17.05.

Galion won the team title with 128 points while Ontario nabbed runner-up honors with 124. BV scored 115.50 to finish third while River Valley (85), Marion Harding (62), North Union (61.50), Pleasant (58) and Clear Fork (27) smoothed out the scoring summary.

In girls’ action, Buckeye Valley finished fourth thanks to another pair of MOAC champs.

Chloe Dawson won the 1,600 in 5:17.49 while Nina Hilt won the 300 hurdles with an effort of 48.65 seconds.

The Barons collected 83.50 points to finish behind Galion (141), Ontario (111) and River Valley (110). Clear Fork (70), North Union (52.50), Pleasant (47) and Marion Harding (42) rounded out the list of team scores.

BOYS LACROSSE

DeSales 13, Olentangy Orange 5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 18, Medina 12; Olentangy 20, Pickerington Central 5.

