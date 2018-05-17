Barons pull away from Panthers in regional tournament

The second-seeded Buckeye Valley boys lacrosse team used a big second half to pull away for a 13-8 Division II, Region 7 tournament win over sixth-seeded Licking Valley Thursday in Delaware.

Clinging to a 6-5 halftime lead, the Barons outscored the Panthers 4-2 in the third quarter and 3-1 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Nathan Heiser had a game-high five goals to lead Buckeye Valley. Reid Lajeunesse was also solid, finding the back of the net three times while chipping in a pair of assists, while Carson Artrip and Carson James had two goals apiece.

Connor McGlaughin led Licking Valley with four goals in the setback.

With the win, BV advances to Monday’s regional semifinal against either eighth-seeded Bellbrook or third-seeded Bishop Watterson.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-18.jpg