Olentangy, Liberty advance in regional tournament

The Olentangy boys volleyball team started its postseason push with a convincing straight-set win, knocking off visiting Hilliard Bradley in the second round of the Division I regional tournament Saturday in Lewis Center.

The Braves won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-20 before sealing the deal with a lopsided 25-11 win in the third.

Aaric Gossett finished with three aces and four kills, Jack Spohn added four blocks and three kills, Bentley Azbell anchored the defense with nine digs and Trent Trees chipped in nine assists.

With the win, second-seeded Olentangy will take on eighth-seeded Westerville Central tonight at 7 p.m. in a Division I regional semifinal back at Olentangy.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Dublin Coffman 1

Nick Irelan had a team-best 16 kills, Rithvik Potluri had 13 and James Rogers added 10 to lead the Patriots to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22 Division I regional tournament win Saturday in Lewis Center.

Sean McCabe ran the offense with 46 assists while collecting a team-high 20 digs. Tanish Gandhi was also solid, finishing with a team-high three aces.

Next up, seventh-seeded Liberty will play sixth-seeded Gahanna Lincoln in today’s Division I regional semifinal at Olentangy. Action is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

Also: Dublin Jerome def. Olentangy Orange 25-19, 27-25, 25-21.

