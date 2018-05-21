Newman, Richeson to compete in NCAA championship meet

Senior Nate Newman (Chillicothe/Zane Trace) and freshman Cade Richeson (Worthington/Thomas Worthington) will represent the Ohio Wesleyan men’s track and field team at the NCAA Division III outdoor championship meet, to be hosted by the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse from Thursday through Saturday in LaCrosse, Wis., it was announced by the NCAA.

Newman qualified in the decathlon, while Richeson qualified in the shot put.

Newman will compete in the decathlon beginning at 10 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) on Thursday. He is the top seed in the event with a score of 6,832 points.

Newman won the decathlon at the North Coast Athletic Conference combined events meet on April 28-29 and would go on to win NCAC Field Event Athlete of the Year honors at the conference championship meet the following week. His score of 6,832 points surpassed his nearest competitor by more than 1,000 points and broke both school and NCAC records. The conference title was his third in the event, following crowns in 2017 and 2015 and a fifth-place finish in 2016.

He turned in the meet’s best performance in 6 consecutive events and added a tie for first and a pair of seconds. Newman is making his second consecutive NCAA Division III appearance in the decathlon. He won All-America honors with an eighth-place finish last year. Newman also is a 2-time All-American in the indoor heptathlon, finishing fifth in 2017 and second in 2018.

Richeson will compete in the shot put beginning at 3 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on Friday. He is seeded sixth in the event with a throw of 54-8¾.

Richeson won the shot put at the NCAC championship meet on May 4-5 on the way to NCAC Newcomer of the Year honors, taking the title with a throw of 49-10. He recorded his qualifying throw of 54-8¾ at the Sparky Adams Invitational on April 21. Richeson competed in the shot put at the NCAA indoor championship in March, missing the last spot in the finals by 4 inches and finishing in 10th place in the national standings.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_bishop_cmyk.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.