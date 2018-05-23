Snouffer soars to D-III regional high jump title

Delaware Christian sophomore Lyssi Snouffer saved her best for last, clearing 5-06 on her third and final attempt to win a regional title in the girls high jump during Wednesday’s Division III track and field regional championship in Lancaster.

Snouffer, who won a district crown in both the long and high jumps at last week’s district showcase, was the only jumper to clear 5-06. Colonel Crawford’s Drew Krassow and Mount Gilead’s Isabela Schroeter finished second and third, respectively, after missing their three attempts at the height.

Snouffer cleared 5-07 to finish tied for third in last spring’s state championship as a freshman. She took three shots at 5-07.50 Wednesday night, but couldn’t quite clear it.

She’ll be back in action Friday, competing in the long jump.

Division I regional championship

The Olentangy Orange boys track and field team punched a couple tickets to next week’s state showcase, winning a pair of events at Wednesday’s Division I regional championship in Pickerington.

On the track, the 4×800 relay team of Andrew Schroff, Tommy Wintering, Alex Kenish and Tyler King secured first-place points with an effort of 7:46.63.

Jaeschal Acheampong, meanwhile, picked up a win in the field. The sophomore secured top honors in the long jump with a leap of 22-0.

Big Walnut’s Brandon Mosher and Olentangy Liberty’s Luke Bendick also won regional titles. Mosher won the shot put with a throw of 162-04 while Bendick nabbed regional bragging rights in the pole vault by clearing 15-04.

On the girls’ side, Olentangy’s Holly Nation (third in the high jump with an effort of 5-04) and Big Walnut’s Kaley Rammelsberg (fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-03) qualified for states with solid showings.

The regional championship concludes Friday with the remaining field event and running finals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Buckeye Valley used a big second quarter to create some separation on the way to a 16-11 Division I, Region 7 semifinal win over Watterson Wednesday at Otterbein.

Things were tight early, with the Barons clinging to a 5-4 lead after one quarter of play. That’s when BV took over, though, outscoring the third-seeded Eagles 5-1 in the second to take a 10-5 halftime lead it parlayed into the win.

Nathan Heiser led the Barons with four goals and two assists while Trent Slavik and Zachary Garber found the back of the net three times each.

“Zach Garber (was a difference maker) on face-offs for sure,” BV coach Billy Heiser said. “He was a workhorse … and scored several goals as well.”

Reid Lajeunesse was also solid in the win, finishing with a goal and team-best four assists.

With the win, second-seeded Buckeye Valley will take on top-seeded DeSales in today’s regional final at Fortress Obetz.

Orange boys win pair of events at D-I regional championship