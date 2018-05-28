Five Barons qualify for states

The Buckeye Valley track and field teams are going to be well represented at the upcoming state showcase.

Two different Barons nabbed regional championships, one in two separate events, and three others punched tickets to the state championship thanks to solid showings at Thursday and Saturday’s Division II regional championship meet in Lexington.

BV senior Zach Kreft was the aforementioned two-event champ, securing regional bragging rights with winning times in the 1,600 (4:18.43) and 3,200 (9:29.77).

Kreft’s effort in the 1,600 wasn’t just the best in BV’s regional … it was the best among all regional competitors across the state. Versailles senior Joe Spitzer, a regional champ in his own right, was next with a time of 4:19.64.

Spitzer, meanwhile, is the only runner in Ohio who posted a better regional time than Kreft in the 3,200, finishing in 9:21.15.

Fellow BV senior Bill Daily will join Kreft in the 1,600. He finished with a regional time of 4:27.48. Joey Verdes qualified as well, finishing third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump with respective efforts of 21-05 and 6-04.

On the girls’ side, freshman Chloe Dawson won a regional title in the 1,600-meter run with a school-record effort of 5:10.78 — a mark nearly seven seconds faster than the one posted by Jonathan Alder freshman Maddie Davis, the regional runner-up.

Chloe Gibson will also make the trip to OSU. The freshman finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-07.75

Overall, the Baron boys finished fifth in the region with 38 points while the girls finished 14th overall with 21.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-29.jpg