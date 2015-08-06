Bishop football forecast for 4th in NCAC

Staff Report

Wittenberg emerged as the preseason favorite to win the 2015 North Coast Athletic Conference championship in voting by the league coaches.

The Tigers, who won the 2014 NCAC championship with a 9-0 conference record and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs, collected 7 of the 10 first-place votes from the coaches to total 97 points. Wabash, which received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs and advanced to the second round, earned the remaining 3 first-place votes and finished second in the poll with 92 points. DePauw finished third with 76 points.

Ohio Wesleyan was predicted to finish fourth with 65 points, followed by Denison (64). Hiram was predicted to finish sixth with 44 points, followed by Wooster (40), Oberlin (29), Kenyon (25) and Allegheny (18).

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.