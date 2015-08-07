Orange finishes 2nd at opening OCC event

By Ben Stroup

bstroup@aimmedianetwork.com

Unsurprisingly, the Dublin Jerome girls golf team won Thursday’s season opening OCC Cardinal event at Mental Memorial — a familiar result for the defending champs.

Orange finished second with a 333, though, and likely raised a few eyebrows in the process.

The Pioneers, powered by freshmen Ashley Au and Riley Deen, nabbed runner-up honors at a league showcase on the first day of the season, accomplishing something the team couldn’t all of last fall. Au secured medalist honors with a 70 while Dean carded a 79.

Brittany Miller and Emily Fisher smoothed out the squad’s top four with respective rounds of 89 and 95.

Liberty finished third, firing a combined 360 thanks to the efforts of Priyasha Kota (85), Kavya Manocha (90), Camryn Calus (91) and Makenna Brown (94).

Olentangy closed fourth with a combined 378, getting solid rounds from Alex Cardi (83) and Kara Raines (84); and Hayes, led by Bailey Hager’s 96 and CC Barger’s 97, finished sixth with a 401.

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.