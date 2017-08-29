Orange wins, secures OCC lead

Ashley Au fired a two-under-par 70 to lead the Olentangy Orange girls golf team to top honors in the third OCC match of the season Tuesday at Cooks Creek.

The Pioneers, who carded a combined 287, have a one-win lead with one league match to go.

Other Orange scorers included Riley Dean, who finished with a 71; Natalia Sompolvorachai, who fired a 72; Alyssa Kim, who closed with a 74; and Emily Fisher, who had a 90.

Olentangy Liberty, which started the day in a first-place tie with its sister school, finished second with a 312.

Kavya Manocha, Priyasha Kota and Makenna Brown all had 76s to pace the Patriots. Sarah Latzke also contributed to the team’s cumulative scorecard, firing an 84.

Westerville Central and Olentangy finished third and fourth with respective rounds of 341 and 395. Westerville North and Westerville South, meanwhile, smoothed out the scoring summary with efforts of 470 and 488, respectively.

The Braves were led by Maddie Gwinn’s 95. Other scorers included Lauren Sommerfeld (96), Sam Horton (97), Sierra Cardi (107) and Taylor Renzi (107).

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy picked up a solid all-around win Tuesday, sweeping away visiting Westerville North 5-0 in OCC action.

The Braves were boosted by Kathleen Jones, who won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Priyanka Agochiya, who picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win at second singles; and Vidya Puttagunta, who won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Janie Miller and Sophie Tayade, meanwhile, teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at first doubles while Krista Graybill and Amanda Jones won 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 5, Hayes 0.

VOLLEYBALL

Big Walnut started fast and finished strong en route to a thrilling non-league win over host Olentangy Tuesday in Lewis Center.

The Golden Eagles won the first and second sets by respective scores of 25-17 and 25-22, but the Braves were determined to make some noise before the end of the night.

Olentangy battled back from an 0-2 hole for the second time in as many games, winning the third and fourth sets by scores of 27-25 and 25-14.

Big Walnut had the final say, though, winning the fifth and deciding set 15-13.

Mac Podraza led BW with 10 kills and three aces while Kelsie Imertreijs and Emma Urhammer finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Also: Hayes 3, Thomas Worthington 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Dublin Coffman 2, Olentangy 1; Madison Christian 1, Delaware Christian 0; Liberty 3, Marysville 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hilliard Bradley 4, Hayes 0; Liberty 2, Marysville 1.